Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp

October is heating up in St. Johns County

By JME Staff
John Legend
Credit: Photograph provided by The Amp

The big announcements just keep coming from The Amp. Just a couple of weeks ago, they unleashed a torrent of announcements for the fall, including Thievery Corporation on the Backyard Stage, Galactic at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and Leon Bridges on The Amp stage, proper.

And this week, the folks behind the scenes at the beloved St. Johns County music venues announced more big time headliners for the month of October through November, including darlings of early aughts rock The Killers (October 1), singer-songwriter and EGOT winner John Legend (October 9), and wildly popular metalcore/pop-punkers A Day To Remember (November 6).

The run of big-time shows will come on the heals of the Sing Out Loud Festival, which with performances by TLC, Parquet Courts, Surfer Blood, and Kevin Morby already lined up for the month of September, looks to be one of the biggest months for live music in the history of Oldest City.

Here’s a rundown of the latest announcements with information about when and how to acquire tickets:

Oct 1The Killers @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 9John Legend @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 14Earth, Wind & Fire @ The Amp | Tickets on sale now

Oct 15Jim Messina @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 16Bahamas @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Tickets on sale now

Nov 6A Day To Remember @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp”
Aug. 03, 2021

Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp
Featured image for “Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour””
Aug. 03, 2021

Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour”
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist”
Aug. 02, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now”
Aug. 02, 2021

Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 02, 2021

Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “The First 100 Videos Played On MTV”
Aug. 01, 2021

The First 100 Videos Played On MTV
Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup”
Jul. 30, 2021

Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup
Featured image for “Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo””
Jul. 30, 2021

Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo”
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Jul. 30, 2021

Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Insecure” by Jahny Steel”
Jul. 29, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Insecure” by Jahny Steel

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM