Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp

The big announcements just keep coming from The Amp. Just a couple of weeks ago, they unleashed a torrent of announcements for the fall, including Thievery Corporation on the Backyard Stage, Galactic at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and Leon Bridges on The Amp stage, proper.

And this week, the folks behind the scenes at the beloved St. Johns County music venues announced more big time headliners for the month of October through November, including darlings of early aughts rock The Killers (October 1), singer-songwriter and EGOT winner John Legend (October 9), and wildly popular metalcore/pop-punkers A Day To Remember (November 6).

The run of big-time shows will come on the heals of the Sing Out Loud Festival, which with performances by TLC, Parquet Courts, Surfer Blood, and Kevin Morby already lined up for the month of September, looks to be one of the biggest months for live music in the history of Oldest City.

Here’s a rundown of the latest announcements with information about when and how to acquire tickets:

Oct 1 – The Killers @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 9 – John Legend @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 14 – Earth, Wind & Fire @ The Amp | Tickets on sale now

Oct 15 – Jim Messina @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

Oct 16 – Bahamas @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Tickets on sale now

Nov 6 – A Day To Remember @ The Amp | Tickets go on sale Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m.