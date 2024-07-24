Song of the Day | “Coast” by Kim Deal

Kim Deal, founding member of the Breeders and Pixies, has shared the solo single, "Coast" | Courtesy of the artist

On her first solo release for unimpeachably cool indie label 4AD, alternative-music icon Kim Deal arrives – as the meme goes – tanned, rested and ready; albeit it in true-Gen-X style.

With its playful, sunkissed arrangement “Coast” retains the sonic spirit of some of Deal’s more lighthearted work with Pixies and The Breeders (the latter of whom play September’s Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Augustine), with big blasts of bright brass and sunny guitars, while Deal shrugs through a tale of melancholy: “Clearly all of my life I’ve been foolish / Tried to hit hard, but I blew it (Blew it).”

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

