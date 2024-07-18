Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange

By JME Staff
Image
Bartees Strange is back with new music | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Bartees Strange’s 2022 LP, Farm to Table, earned the genre-defying singer and guitarist’s certain songwriting skills a much broader audience – as did successive tours with The National and boygenius.

The DC-based, UK-born Strange is back with “Lie-95,” an emotional and texturally rich new single that features soaring vocals and an interstate highway’s worth of passion. 

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

In this article: Bartees Strange, JME, Lie-95, New music and Song of the Day

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era”
Jul. 18, 2024

Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters”
Jul. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 15, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Jax Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel Let Love Consume Them on “Alive””
Jul. 15, 2024

Jax Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel Let Love Consume Them on “Alive”

Featured image for “Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite””
Jul. 15, 2024

Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite”

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 13, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi”
Jul. 11, 2024

Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6”
Jul. 11, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6”
Jul. 10, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 6

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Penny Fountain Penny Fountain with Holy Romance and Chalk Tiger Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/19 @ 6:00 PM Slackjaw Slackjaw with Parris Bridge, American Theory, A Wolf Amongst Sheep and Voudo Grave Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/19 @ 6:30 PM Rickolus Rickolus with Uncle Marty and False Star Planet Sarbez Fri. 07/19 @ 8:00 PM Sean Holcomb Sean Holcomb Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/19 @ 8:00 PM The Portrait The Portrait with Terrytown, Vital Cat and snOre Rain Dogs Fri. 07/19 @ 8:00 PM Phutureprimitive Phutureprimitive Underbelly Fri. 07/19 @ 9:00 PM Conrad Oberg Conrad Oberg Mudville Music Room Sat. 07/20 @ 7:00 PM Buddy Guy Buddy Guy (Rescheduled Show) The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 07/20 @ 7:30 PM Dig Dog Dig Dog with Olive Dares the Darkness, The Welcoming and ADT Rain Dogs Sat. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM Simplicity Simplicity with Ad Blanco Jack Rabbits Sat. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…