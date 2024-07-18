Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange

Bartees Strange is back with new music | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Bartees Strange’s 2022 LP, Farm to Table, earned the genre-defying singer and guitarist’s certain songwriting skills a much broader audience – as did successive tours with The National and boygenius.

The DC-based, UK-born Strange is back with “Lie-95,” an emotional and texturally rich new single that features soaring vocals and an interstate highway’s worth of passion.

