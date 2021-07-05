Just Announced | Sing Out Loud Fest returns to St. Augustine

Parquet Courts, TLC, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Yola headline an eclectic month of music in St. Augustine.

By JME Staff
Parquet Courts sing out loud

After a year of livestream-festival weirdness, things are slowly returning to normal. Lallapalooza kicks off in July, marking an earnest return to big-time summer festivals. Popular online music publication Pitchfork brings its indie-heavy fest back to Chicago in September. And here in Northeast Florida, music fans are reveling in the news that the multi-venue Sing Out Loud Festival with return to St. Augustine.

Last week, the St. Johns County County fronted month-long festival announced it will ring in its fifth year with an eclectic and exciting collection of headliners, including English singer Yola, noisy NYC rockers Parquet Courts and a night of ’90s nostalgia compliments of TLC and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. And that’s just the headliners.

Sing Out Loud 2021

Sing Out Loud’s grown in popularity based as much on its intriguing headliners as the vastness and buckshot-spray style of its month-long billing across dozens of traditional and non-traditional venues –– lineups which tend to lean heavily local. More announcements are forthcoming.

TLC_SingOutLoud

Tickets for the first round of headliners are on sale now. Stay tuned for more announcements.

