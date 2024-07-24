Flipturn, St. Paul & the Broken Bones Highlight this Year’s Two-Day Florida Fest in Jacksonville Beach

North Florida indie-rock stars flipturn (top) and Alabama-bred soul-rockers St. Paul & the Broken Bones headline September's Florida Fin Fest at the Seawalk Pavilion | Courtesy of the artists

Now in its fourth year, the locally-produced Florida Fin Fest returns to Jacksonville Beach to offer a two-day lineup of eclectic indie-leaning music with an honorable intent to raise awareness for ocean conservation. Presented beaches-based apparel-lifestyle company, Natural Life, the festival includes partnerships with likeminded businesses and organizations to offer a family friendly event that includes an educational village, speaker panels, and scheduled music performances by North Florida indie-rock sensations Flipturn and Birmingham, Alabama-bred soul outfit St. Paul & The Broken Bones, as well as Stop Light Observation, Paco Versailles, DJ Vincent Antone, Prizilla, Speakeasy, Faze Wave, Brave Baby and Madison Hughes.

Watch flipturn perform on the WJCT Soundstage

As ever, the two-day festival is a free event with general admission and VIP tickets are also available, which allow patrons access to unlimited beer and seltzer, food from The Local Neptune Beach, and the best views of the stage. The upgraded Platinum VIP experience pre- and after-party invites and access to air-conditioned viewing decks.