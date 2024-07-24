Flipturn, St. Paul & the Broken Bones Highlight this Year’s Two-Day Florida Fest in Jacksonville Beach

By JME Staff
Image
North Florida indie-rock stars flipturn (top) and Alabama-bred soul-rockers St. Paul & the Broken Bones headline September's Florida Fin Fest at the Seawalk Pavilion | Courtesy of the artists

Now in its fourth year, the locally-produced Florida Fin Fest returns to Jacksonville Beach to offer a two-day lineup of eclectic indie-leaning music with an honorable intent to raise awareness for ocean conservation. Presented beaches-based apparel-lifestyle company, Natural Life, the festival includes partnerships with likeminded businesses and organizations to offer a family friendly event that includes an educational village, speaker panels, and scheduled music performances by North Florida indie-rock sensations Flipturn and Birmingham, Alabama-bred soul outfit St. Paul & The Broken Bones, as well as Stop Light Observation, Paco Versailles, DJ Vincent Antone, Prizilla, Speakeasy, Faze Wave, Brave Baby and Madison Hughes.

As ever, the two-day festival is a free event with general admission and VIP tickets are also available, which allow patrons access to unlimited beer and seltzer, food from The Local Neptune Beach, and the best views of the stage. The upgraded Platinum VIP experience pre- and after-party invites and access to air-conditioned viewing decks.

In this article: 2024, Florida Fin Fest, Jacksonville beach and lineup

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20”
Jul. 25, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 20”
Jul. 25, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 20

Featured image for “UK Shoegazers Slowdive to Kick Off New Fall Tour at St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Jul. 25, 2024

UK Shoegazers Slowdive to Kick Off New Fall Tour at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Coast” by Kim Deal”
Jul. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Coast” by Kim Deal

Featured image for “The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith”
Jul. 23, 2024

The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange”
Jul. 18, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange

Featured image for “Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era”
Jul. 18, 2024

Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 17, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters”
Jul. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 15, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Koyo Koyo with One Step Closer, Anxious and Prize Horse Underbelly Thu. 07/25 @ 6:00 PM Sam Hunt Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson and George Birge Daily’s Place Thu. 07/25 @ 7:00 PM The Mammoths The Mammoths Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 07/25 @ 8:00 PM Summer Gods Tour Summer Gods Tour with Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard and Arizona VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 07/26 @ 6:30 PM ENOX ENOX with Thirst, Peacemaker FL, Rev3rent and Knifelighter Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/26 @ 7:00 PM Brothers Again Brothers Again The Allman Brothers Band Tribute The Florida Theatre Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Harper Wynn Harper Wynn Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Dillon & Batsauce Dillon & Batsauce Album Release Justice Pub Fri. 07/26 @ 9:00 PM Summertime in the City Summertime in the City Urban Arts Celebration James Weldon Johnson Park Sat. 07/27 @ 3:00 PM Ben Brough Art Release Ben Brough Art Release w/ Dano, Patsy's Daydream & Seagate Hotel Palms Sat. 07/27 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…