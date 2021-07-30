Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup

Wildly popular singer-songwriter will play a free show at the Lightner Museum

By JME Staff
Kevin Morby SOL
Image courtesy of Sing Out Loud Festival

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby will play a free show at the Lightner Museum as part of 2021’s Sing Out Loud Festival. The announcement comes just weeks after the initial lineup announcement for the popular, multi-venue St. Johns County festival. With NYC garage rockers Parquet Courts already on the docket, Sing Out Loud is slated to be a hot ticket for fans of college-radio fare. And for Morby’s performance, they won’t even need a ticket.

Before 2014’s critically acclaimed Singing Saw, Morby was already a veteran of the indie music scene. As the bassist for regionally popular New York folk band Woods and co-founder of indie rock group The Babies, Morby had also previously released an album of earnest singer-songwriter tunes to some fanfare. But Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down”, was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of follow up albums, have earned Morby full indie-rock-darling status. His latest, Sundowner, was released in October of 2020.

Morby plays Friday, September 10. Doors are at 7 p.m. But given that it’s free, arriving early is the smart move.

Event Page

Sing Out Loud Website

In this article: Kevin Morby, lightner museum, Sing Out Loud Festival and st. augustine

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup”
Jul. 30, 2021

Just Announced | Kevin Morby added to Sing Out Loud lineup
Featured image for “Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo””
Jul. 30, 2021

Watch | LPT drops new single and video “Se Quema El Mundo”
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Jul. 30, 2021

Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Insecure” by Jahny Steel”
Jul. 29, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Insecure” by Jahny Steel
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Guilty Pleasures”
Jul. 29, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Guilty Pleasures
Featured image for “From LaVilla to Coachella | The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing””
Jul. 29, 2021

From LaVilla to Coachella | The enduring, expanding legacy of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘Seclusion of Sanity’ by Mindfield”
Jul. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘Seclusion of Sanity’ by Mindfield
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 local tunes you should listen to right now”
Jul. 27, 2021

Local Spotlight | 3 local tunes you should listen to right now
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | 3 local tunes to put you in a mellow mood”
Jul. 26, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | 3 local tunes to put you in a mellow mood
Featured image for “Go | Live music recommendations”
Jul. 26, 2021

Go | Live music recommendations

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM