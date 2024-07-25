Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 20

Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we heard from a variety of artists who are touring through the 904 soon, including King Stingray, who are opening for fellow monarchs King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard down at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on November 20, as well as The Breeders, who will be in Northeast Florida for the first day of the Sing Out Loud Festival on September 21.

We also spun a healthy mix of local artists, including the hazy surf daydream act Babe Honey as well as a heartfelt track from country artist Rambler Kane’s new Live at Blue Jay Listening Room album, recorded at beloved Jax Beach concert venue.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour this week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

John Legend — “P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care)”

Stream | Get tickets to see An Evening with John Legend at Daily’s Place on July 24.

Ebonique — “B.O.B”

Stream

K.UTIE, Mecca Tha Marvelous — “Purpel Freakem Dress”

Stream

King Stingray — “Milkumana”

Stream | Get tickets to see King Stingray with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on November 20.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — “Work This Time”

Stream | Get tickets to see King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the St. Augustine Amphitheater on November 20.

Chalooby, Velvet Meadow — “dont mind if i try”

Stream

Babe Honey — “Golden Her”

Stream

Corey Kilgannon — “Moody Booty Blues”

Stream

Bad Madonna — “Doin’ Well”

Stream

Calahoney — “Fumblin’ With the Blues”

Stream

Jewel — “Who Will Save Your Soul”

Stream | Get tickets to see Jewel at the St. Augustine Songwriters’ Festival on September 27.

Rambler Kane — “Wicked Ways (Live)”

Stream

Marcus King — “The Well”

Stream | Get tickets to see Marcus King at Sing Out Loud Festival on September 22.

The Breeders — “Drivin’ on 9”

Stream | Get tickets to see The Breeders at Sing Out Loud Festival on September 21.

