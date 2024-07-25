UK Shoegazers Slowdive to Kick Off New Fall Tour at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Popular shoegaze band Slowdive will tour North America this fall and the band's first US stop is in St. Augustine at The Amp | Courtesy of the artist

Shoegaze titans Slowdive will tour North America this fall in support of their latest album everything is alive, with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre among just 10 Stateside headlining dates.

After early-November sets at Mexico City’s Hipnosis Festival and Austin’s Levitation Festival, the band will play a pair of Mexico shows before crossing back into the States for their newly announced tour—beginning right here in our backyard, with a Sunday, Nov. 10, show at the St. Aug. Amp.

From there, Slowdive will make their way up the East Coast, hitting Philadelphia, D.C. and Brooklyn around mid-month, and then capping off their run (as it currently stands) in Detroit on Nov. 23.

Released last September on Dead Oceans, everything is alive is the band’s fifth album, and the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled. Both records were met with near-universal acclaim, but the mesmerizing Slowdive, in particular, sparked the band’s resurgence—it was their first new full-length in 22 years.

Tickets for Slowdive’s new shows go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below, with new shows in bold.

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Sat. Nov. 2 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

Sun. Nov. 3 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge (Levitation Festival)

Wed. Nov. 6 – Queretaro, MX @ Cerveceria Hercules

Fri. Nov. 8 – Guadalajara, MX @ C4 Concert House

Sun. Nov. 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

Mon. Nov. 11 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

Tue. Nov. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Thu. Nov. 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Nov. 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Mon. Nov. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Nov 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Fri. Nov. 22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Stage

Sat. Nov. 23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatr