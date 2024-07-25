UK Shoegazers Slowdive to Kick Off New Fall Tour at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

By Scott Russell
Image
Popular shoegaze band Slowdive will tour North America this fall and the band's first US stop is in St. Augustine at The Amp | Courtesy of the artist

Shoegaze titans Slowdive will tour North America this fall in support of their latest album everything is alive, with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre among just 10 Stateside headlining dates.

After early-November sets at Mexico City’s Hipnosis Festival and Austin’s Levitation Festival, the band will play a pair of Mexico shows before crossing back into the States for their newly announced tour—beginning right here in our backyard, with a Sunday, Nov. 10, show at the St. Aug. Amp.

From there, Slowdive will make their way up the East Coast, hitting Philadelphia, D.C. and Brooklyn around mid-month, and then capping off their run (as it currently stands) in Detroit on Nov. 23.

Released last September on Dead Oceans, everything is alive is the band’s fifth album, and the follow-up to their 2017 self-titled. Both records were met with near-universal acclaim, but the mesmerizing Slowdive, in particular, sparked the band’s resurgence—it was their first new full-length in 22 years.

Tickets for Slowdive’s new shows go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the band’s complete itinerary below, with new shows in bold.

Slowdive Tour Dates:

Sat. Nov. 2 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

Sun. Nov. 3 – Austin, TX @ The Far Out Lounge (Levitation Festival)

Wed. Nov. 6 – Queretaro, MX @ Cerveceria Hercules

Fri. Nov. 8 – Guadalajara, MX @ C4 Concert House

Sun. Nov. 10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

Mon. Nov. 11 – Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

Tue. Nov. 12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Thu. Nov. 14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. Nov. 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Nov. 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Mon. Nov. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @  Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Nov 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @  Stage AE

Fri. Nov. 22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Stage

Sat. Nov. 23 – Detroit, MI @  Royal Oak Music Theatr

In this article: jacksonville, JME, shoegaze, Slowdive, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and tour

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20”
Jul. 25, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 20”
Jul. 25, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 20

Featured image for “Flipturn, St. Paul & the Broken Bones Highlight this Year’s Two-Day Florida Fest in Jacksonville Beach”
Jul. 24, 2024

Flipturn, St. Paul & the Broken Bones Highlight this Year’s Two-Day Florida Fest in Jacksonville Beach

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Coast” by Kim Deal”
Jul. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Coast” by Kim Deal

Featured image for “The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith”
Jul. 23, 2024

The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange”
Jul. 18, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange

Featured image for “Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era”
Jul. 18, 2024

Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 17, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters”
Jul. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 15, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

Koyo Koyo with One Step Closer, Anxious and Prize Horse Underbelly Thu. 07/25 @ 6:00 PM Sam Hunt Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson and George Birge Daily’s Place Thu. 07/25 @ 7:00 PM The Mammoths The Mammoths Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 07/25 @ 8:00 PM Summer Gods Tour Summer Gods Tour with Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard and Arizona VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 07/26 @ 6:30 PM ENOX ENOX with Thirst, Peacemaker FL, Rev3rent and Knifelighter Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/26 @ 7:00 PM Brothers Again Brothers Again The Allman Brothers Band Tribute The Florida Theatre Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Harper Wynn Harper Wynn Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Dillon & Batsauce Dillon & Batsauce Album Release Justice Pub Fri. 07/26 @ 9:00 PM Summertime in the City Summertime in the City Urban Arts Celebration James Weldon Johnson Park Sat. 07/27 @ 3:00 PM Ben Brough Art Release Ben Brough Art Release w/ Dano, Patsy's Daydream & Seagate Hotel Palms Sat. 07/27 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…