The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Full Plate Fam label mates and longtime collaborators Dillon and Batsauce have shared "Ready on the Left," a single from their latest full length, 'What Have We Done.'

The latest from Dillon and Batsauce is a call to arms with a guest turn from one of the more esoteric hip-hop artists of all time: Kool Keith.

Ready on the Left” is fueled by a magma-deep ostinato bass line anchoring swirling samples and chiming chords; peppered with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them processed-and-decaying tones and single percussive strikes. Savvy and mellow-boast rhymes abound and dot the groove—“these mic checks / are hard to cash” … “Signin’ posters / throwing ‘em in the sky / while most of the guys take a nosedive.” But between the lyrics and cosmic-cracking production, Dillon and Batsauce are more intent on exploring arcane jazz samples than brittle club-floor brags. The overall effect is impressive, as the duo’s melodic and production curveballs are smooth and more appropriate rather than jarring kitchen-sink studio tricks.

Taken from What Have We Done, the fifth project from Dillon and Batsauce, the single and album only enhance the Full Plate Fam collective pipeline that the cultivates and fortifies a notable Southeast frequency between Atlanta and Jacksonville. Along with Kool Keith, What Have We Done, features guest appearances by Grand Puba, Quelle Chris, Reef the Lost Cauze, Headkrack and Jay Myztroh, and “Ready on the Left” and What Have We Done is a strong contender for a surely notable summertime, or any season, release.

Stream “Ready on the Left” on your preferred platform and follow Dillon & Batsauce on Instagram. What Have We Done is available on vinyl, cassette and digital download and can be purchased here. 

In this article: Batsauce, Dillon, duval, Hip Hop, jacksonville, JME, Kool Keith, Local Spotlight and Ready on the Left

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 18, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange”
Jul. 18, 2024

Song of the Day | “Lie 95” by Bartees Strange

Featured image for “Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era”
Jul. 18, 2024

Newly-Released Archive Recordings of Neil Young & Crazy Horse, ‘Early Daze’ is a Crucial Document of the Group’s Prime Era

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters”
Jul. 17, 2024

Song of the Day | “Side Quest” by Pearl & the Oysters

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13”
Jul. 15, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 13

Featured image for “Jax Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel Let Love Consume Them on “Alive””
Jul. 15, 2024

Jax Post-Punk Trio Glass Chapel Let Love Consume Them on “Alive”

Featured image for “Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite””
Jul. 15, 2024

Jacksonville Garage Rockers Seagate Chew on Rabid Punk Rock on Snarling New Single “Dog Bite”

Featured image for “Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away””
Jul. 13, 2024

Jacksonville’s Coyboi Circumvents the Monotony on Groovy New Single, “Time Away”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi”
Jul. 11, 2024

Song of the Day | “Tuesday” by Toro y Moi

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6”
Jul. 11, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | July 6

Learn how you can sponsor the Jacksonville Music Experience.

JME Live Music Calendar

SeeYouSpaceCowboy SeeYouSpaceCowboy with The Callous Daoboys, Omerta and Roman Candle Underbelly Wed. 07/24 @ 6:30 PM Backbiter Backbiter with Place Blame, Chained and Phantom Troupe Rain Dogs Wed. 07/24 @ 8:00 PM Koyo Koyo with One Step Closer, Anxious and Prize Horse Underbelly Thu. 07/25 @ 6:00 PM Sam Hunt Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson and George Birge Daily’s Place Thu. 07/25 @ 7:00 PM The Mammoths The Mammoths Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 07/25 @ 8:00 PM Summer Gods Tour Summer Gods Tour with Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard and Arizona VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 07/26 @ 6:30 PM ENOX ENOX with Thirst, Peacemaker FL, Rev3rent and Knifelighter Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/26 @ 7:00 PM Brothers Again Brothers Again The Allman Brothers Band Tribute The Florida Theatre Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Harper Wynn Harper Wynn Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/26 @ 8:00 PM Summertime in the City Summertime in the City Urban Arts Celebration James Weldon Johnson Park Sat. 07/27 @ 3:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…