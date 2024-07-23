The Latest Collab from Dillon and Batsauce Serves Up High Quality Production with Kindred Spirit Kool Keith

Full Plate Fam label mates and longtime collaborators Dillon and Batsauce have shared "Ready on the Left," a single from their latest full length, 'What Have We Done.'

The latest from Dillon and Batsauce is a call to arms with a guest turn from one of the more esoteric hip-hop artists of all time: Kool Keith.

“Ready on the Left” is fueled by a magma-deep ostinato bass line anchoring swirling samples and chiming chords; peppered with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them processed-and-decaying tones and single percussive strikes. Savvy and mellow-boast rhymes abound and dot the groove—“these mic checks / are hard to cash” … “Signin’ posters / throwing ‘em in the sky / while most of the guys take a nosedive.” But between the lyrics and cosmic-cracking production, Dillon and Batsauce are more intent on exploring arcane jazz samples than brittle club-floor brags. The overall effect is impressive, as the duo’s melodic and production curveballs are smooth and more appropriate rather than jarring kitchen-sink studio tricks.

Taken from What Have We Done, the fifth project from Dillon and Batsauce, the single and album only enhance the Full Plate Fam collective pipeline that the cultivates and fortifies a notable Southeast frequency between Atlanta and Jacksonville. Along with Kool Keith, What Have We Done, features guest appearances by Grand Puba, Quelle Chris, Reef the Lost Cauze, Headkrack and Jay Myztroh, and “Ready on the Left” and What Have We Done is a strong contender for a surely notable summertime, or any season, release.

