Song of the Day | “Empty Trainload of Sky” by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

By JME Staff
Image
Icons of Americana Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have shared "Empty Trainload of Sky," the first single from a new record | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Icons of Americana and modern keepers of the folk tradition, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings have shared “Empty Trainload of Sky,” a single from the forthcoming full-length, Woodland, the latest entry in the duo’s two-and-a-half-decade-spanning career.

Recorded in Welch and Rawlings’ own Woodland Sounds Studio in Nashville, “Empty Trainload of Sky” features the duo’s trademark tight-and-somber vocal harmonies, lyrics evoking rural imagery and top-flight acoustic instrumentation.

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube 

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

