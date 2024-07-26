Song of the Day | “Empty Trainload of Sky” by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Icons of Americana Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have shared "Empty Trainload of Sky," the first single from a new record | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Icons of Americana and modern keepers of the folk tradition, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings have shared “Empty Trainload of Sky,” a single from the forthcoming full-length, Woodland, the latest entry in the duo’s two-and-a-half-decade-spanning career.

Recorded in Welch and Rawlings’ own Woodland Sounds Studio in Nashville, “Empty Trainload of Sky” features the duo’s trademark tight-and-somber vocal harmonies, lyrics evoking rural imagery and top-flight acoustic instrumentation.

Listen On: Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube

All songs featured in our Song of the Day series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.