The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20

Mr. Al Pete is your guide through The Neighborhood, every Saturday night at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9, part of JME Saturday Nights | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

How’s it going, Neighbors? July is moving and moving…and moving. It’s almost time for school and the summer will be wrapping up. In the meantime, The Neighborhood is here to keep your remaining summer HOT!

On this walk through the neighborhood, I gave light to soul singer/songwriter Darien Brockington via The Soul Qurators podcast and playing a song from his new album Where Love Grows. Darien has returned to music from a 14 year hiatus. He’s returning with an inspiring and groovy love album that fits all seasons as well as all walks of life. You can stream his album HERE along with enjoying “Show U” featuring Davian Dewayne and BeMyFiasco on the playlist below.

As usual, stream the tunes, add them to your playlists, and I’ll be back next week with another group of jams. #TOTHETOP    

The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m. 

Common and Pete Rock – Dreamin’

Stream

Rae Khalil – Is It Worth It

Stream

Flamingosis – Soulsearcher

Stream

Bathe – Avalon

Stream

musclecars – Tonight feat. Kamaal

Stream

Potatohead People – Last Night feat. Redman

Stream

Darien Brockington – Show U feat. Davian Dewayne and BeMyFiasco

Stream

Zo! and Tall Black Guy – Hold My Hand feat. Darien Brockington

Stream

Sy Smith – Why Do You Keep Calling Me

Stream

Lupe Fiasco – No. 1 Head

Stream

Killer Mike – Humble Me

Stream

Eric Roberson – Mask

Stream

Alice Russell – Rain

Stream

In this article: JME, Mr. Al Pete, New music, playlist and The Neighborhood

