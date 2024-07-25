The Neighborhood Playlist | July 20

How’s it going, Neighbors? July is moving and moving…and moving. It’s almost time for school and the summer will be wrapping up. In the meantime, The Neighborhood is here to keep your remaining summer HOT!
On this walk through the neighborhood, I gave light to soul singer/songwriter Darien Brockington via The Soul Qurators podcast and playing a song from his new album Where Love Grows. Darien has returned to music from a 14 year hiatus. He’s returning with an inspiring and groovy love album that fits all seasons as well as all walks of life. You can stream his album HERE along with enjoying “Show U” featuring Davian Dewayne and BeMyFiasco on the playlist below.
As usual, stream the tunes, add them to your playlists, and I’ll be back next week with another group of jams. #TOTHETOP
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.
Common and Pete Rock – Dreamin’
Rae Khalil – Is It Worth It
Flamingosis – Soulsearcher
Bathe – Avalon
musclecars – Tonight feat. Kamaal
Potatohead People – Last Night feat. Redman
Darien Brockington – Show U feat. Davian Dewayne and BeMyFiasco
Zo! and Tall Black Guy – Hold My Hand feat. Darien Brockington
Sy Smith – Why Do You Keep Calling Me
Lupe Fiasco – No. 1 Head
Killer Mike – Humble Me
Eric Roberson – Mask
Alice Russell – Rain
The Neighborhood airs Saturday nights at 9 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 3 p.m.