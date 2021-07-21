Just Announced | Leon Bridges, Thievery Corporation, Galactic, all coming to St. Johns County

After more than a year in hibernation, live music has come roaring back. And it seems we’re just getting started.

If Pitchfork is to be believed, a small-market touring boom is underway. As booking agents battle it out for rooms in major market cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Austin), they’re increasingly having to get creative. In the grand scheme of music cities, Jacksonville and its surrounding counties, despite being the largest city by land area in the lower 48 and the most populous city in Florida, still measures as a small market.

No matter, St. Johns County venues The Amp and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall can bring ’em in. And yesterday, they let loose a seemingly unrelenting slew of live show announcements, including electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Oct 15 on The Amp’s Backyard Stage), big-time indie pop act LANY (Oct 26 at The Amp), legendary New Orleans funk group Galactic (Nov 4 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall) and chart-stomping neo-soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges (May 19, 2022 at The Amp).

Here’s a rundown with information about when and how to acquire tickets

Thievery Corporation @ The Backyard Stage at The Amp – tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m.

LANY @ The Amp – tickets go on sale July 23 at 9 a.m.

Galactic @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m.

Leon Bridges @ The Amp – tickets go on sale July 30 at 10 a.m.