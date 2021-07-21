Just Announced | Leon Bridges, Thievery Corporation, Galactic, all coming to St. Johns County

Is the small-market touring boom upon us?

By JME Staff
Press Photo Leon Bridges
Chart-topping neo-soul revivalist Leon Bridges will play The Amp in 2022. The announcement was one of several big ones made this week. Credit: press photo courtesy of The Amp

After more than a year in hibernation, live music has come roaring back. And it seems we’re just getting started.

If Pitchfork is to be believed, a small-market touring boom is underway. As booking agents battle it out for rooms in major market cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Austin), they’re increasingly having to get creative. In the grand scheme of music cities, Jacksonville and its surrounding counties, despite being the largest city by land area in the lower 48 and the most populous city in Florida, still measures as a small market.

No matter, St. Johns County venues The Amp and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall can bring ’em in. And yesterday, they let loose a seemingly unrelenting slew of live show announcements, including electronic duo Thievery Corporation (Oct 15 on The Amp’s Backyard Stage), big-time indie pop act LANY (Oct 26 at The Amp), legendary New Orleans funk group Galactic (Nov 4 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall) and chart-stomping neo-soul singer and songwriter Leon Bridges (May 19, 2022 at The Amp).

Here’s a rundown with information about when and how to acquire tickets

Thievery Corporation @ The Backyard Stage at The Amp – tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m.

LANY @ The Amp – tickets go on sale July 23 at 9 a.m.

Galactic @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – tickets go on sale July 23 at 10 a.m.

Leon Bridges @ The Amp – tickets go on sale July 30 at 10 a.m.

In this article: jacksonville, Leon Bridges, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, The Amp, Thievery Corporation and tour

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Maple Glider: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Jul. 21, 2021

Maple Glider: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | 3 local tunes to put you in a mellow mood”
Jul. 21, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | 3 local tunes to put you in a mellow mood
Featured image for “Just Announced | Leon Bridges, Thievery Corporation, Galactic, all coming to St. Johns County”
Jul. 21, 2021

Just Announced | Leon Bridges, Thievery Corporation, Galactic, all coming to St. Johns County
Featured image for “Just Announced | Electric Daisy Carnival Festival returns to Orlando”
Jul. 20, 2021

Just Announced | Electric Daisy Carnival Festival returns to Orlando
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “All Good” by Leo Sun”
Jul. 20, 2021

Local Spotlight | “All Good” by Leo Sun
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Jul. 19, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “Lucy Dacus: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Jul. 17, 2021

Lucy Dacus: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Biz Markie, Pioneering Beatboxer And ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper, Dies At 57”
Jul. 17, 2021

Biz Markie, Pioneering Beatboxer And ‘Just A Friend’ Rapper, Dies At 57
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 5 local songs out this week”
Jul. 16, 2021

Local Spotlight | 5 local songs out this week
Featured image for “Tyler, The Creator is Number One, Again”
Jul. 16, 2021

Tyler, The Creator is Number One, Again

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM