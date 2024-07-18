Jax Music Hour Playlist | July 13

By Hurley Winkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour (Saturdays at 8PM on WJCT News 89.9 FM), we spun tunes from a slew of Jacksonville musicians, including indie-folk duo The Dewars and nationally touring act Flipturn, as well as Alanis Morissette, who’s headlining Daily’s Place on September 21, and Sing Out Loud Festival artists Kevin Morby and The Breeders.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour on July 13. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

The Breeders — “Off You”
Stream | Get tickets to see The Breeders at Sing Out Loud Festival on September 21.

Kevin Morby — “City Music”
Stream | Get tickets to see Kevin Morby at Sing Out Loud Festival on September 22.

Rickolus — “Beach Town”
Stream

Electric President — “Safe and Sound”
Stream

The Dewars — “There’s a Line”
Stream

Yuno — “Grapefruit”
Stream

Luci Lind  — “Snatch My Heart”
Stream

Flipturn — “Six Below”
Stream | Get tickets to see Flipturn open for Two Door Cinema Club at Daily’s Place on July 17.

Alanis Morissette — “Hand in My Pocket”
Stream | Get tickets to see Alanis Morissette at Daily’s Place on September 21.

Radical Face — “Glory”
Stream

Astronautalis — “Down and Out in the Bold New City of the South”
Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

