Jax River Jams Returns in April with Earthgang, Bishop Briggs, Rodney Atkins, Andy Grammer and Lots of Locals

By JME Staff
Image
Jax-based indie-rock band flipturn performing at River Jams in 2023 | Courtesy of Jax River Jams

Jax River Jams, the annual series of free-concert, will return to Downtown Jacksonville in April for four local-artist-heavy shows headlined by nationally touring artists.

This year’s River Jams kicks off with country, as Tennessee-bred, Billboard-chart mainstay Rodney Atkins takes the stage on Thursday, April 4. British-American singer and songwriter Bishop Briggs brings her alternative-take on electronic pop to the riverfront on Thursday, April 11, followed by Atlanta-bred hip-hop duo EARTHGANG — whose critically-adored 2022 album GHETTO GODS was on virtually every publication’s year-end best-of lists — on Thursday, April 18. Multi-platinum-selling, pop-radio standout Andy Grammer closes out the series on Thursday, April 25.

The brainchild of Downtown Vision Inc. (DVI), Downtown Jacksonville’s non-profit Business Improvement District (BID), Jax River Jams has, since its inception, sought to pair emerging local talent with internationally-known acts. And this year’s concert series features more Jacksonville-area artists than ever. Among the supporting acts for the 2024 River Jams, savvy followers of the Jacksonville Music Experience will recognize Jax folk and Americana acts Rambler Kane and Jackie Stranger, neo-soul singer Kenzie’s Place and her oft-collaborator Kale that Raps, indie-pop group Coyboi, the Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture featuring Ebonique, hip-hop artist and host of The Neighborhood on WJCT News 89.9 Mr. Al Pete, members of the iconic-underground label Full Plate Fam and country singer Madison Hughes, among others.

This year’s series of concerts will be held every Thursday in April at Ford on Bay (288 E. Bay Street) in Downtown Jacksonville. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Music starts at 5 p.m. The concerts are free to attend. Full schedule and lineup below. Jax River Jams website here.

Thursday, April 4

Rodney Atkins | Country | Stream

Billboard-country-chart mainstay Rodney Atkins headlines (8:30 p.m.) with support from local country singer-songwriter Rambler Kane (5 p.m.), Americana/folk artist Jackie Stranger (6 p.m.) and Nashville-based trio Levon Band (7:30 p.m.)

  • Read more about Rambler Kane from JME

Thursday, April 11

Bishop Briggs | Alt-Electronic-pop | Stream

British-American singer and songwriter Bishop Briggs headlines (8:30 p.m.), with support from local indie-pop group Coyboi (5 p.m.), Duval neo-soul singer Kenzie’s place with Kale that Raps (6 p.m.) and electronic (saxophone-infused) duo Future Joy (7:30 p.m.)

  • Listen to Coyboi talk about songwriting with JME
  • Read a review of the latest single by Kale That Raps

Thursday, April 18

EARTHGANG | Hip Hop | Stream

Critically-adored, Atlanta hip-hop duo EARTHGANG headlines (8:30 p.m.), with support from artists of the Duval/Atlanta label Full Plate (5 p.m.), Michigan-bred rapper Jeff Skigh (6 p.m.) and Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture featuring soul/R&B singer Ebonique (7:30 p.m.).

  • More on Full Plate from JME
  • Watch L.O.V.E. Culture for NPR Music’s Live Sessions
  • Read about Ebonique’s latest single from JME
  • Read a review of EARTHGANG’s GHETTO GODS from NPR Music

Thursday, April 25

Andy Grammer | Pop | Stream

Multi-platinum selling pop artist Andy Grammer headlines (8:30 p.m.), with support from “Beach Blues” artist Apostoli Floyd (5 p.m.), country singer and former NBC’s The Voice contestant Madison Hughes (6 p.m.) and Jax brass ensemble Rebirth Brass Band (7:30 p.m.)

