Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

The certain Northeast Florida Renaissance of forward-thinking and progressive hip-hop has produced another impressive artist in the form of Kale That Raps.
Taken from his recent Summer Feels Like… EP, the track “A Heartbeat” is an impressive three-minute mix of soul and languid-yet-assured raps from Kale. A dream-like production of otherworldly backing vocals, ethereal to the point of levitation, a slow stream of keyboard synth clouds, and a beat that percolates through sonic filters of toggling, wobbly treble and bass, topped with blunt lyrics on matters of the heart: “Tell me what you do for love / What would you do for love?”
Like the best singles, “A Heartbeat” feels like it ends too soon. It lingers around long enough to move through your bloodstream and then fades away. Kale That Raps has performed locally at this year’s Winterland Festival, alongside local R&B-soul-songstress Kenzie’s Place, and the recent Juneteenth Festival. Here’s hoping Kale will increase his local live presence and forays in the studio.