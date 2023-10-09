Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Taken from his recent 'Summer Feels Like… EP,' Kale That Raps' “A Heartbeat” is an impressive three-minute mix of soul and languid-yet-assured rhymes | Courtesy of the artist

The certain Northeast Florida Renaissance of forward-thinking and progressive hip-hop has produced another impressive artist in the form of Kale That Raps.

Taken from his recent Summer Feels Like… EP, the track “A Heartbeat” is an impressive three-minute mix of soul and languid-yet-assured raps from Kale. A dream-like production of otherworldly backing vocals, ethereal to the point of levitation, a slow stream of keyboard synth clouds, and a beat that percolates through sonic filters of toggling, wobbly treble and bass, topped with blunt lyrics on matters of the heart: “Tell me what you do for love / What would you do for love?”

Like the best singles, “A Heartbeat” feels like it ends too soon. It lingers around long enough to move through your bloodstream and then fades away. Kale That Raps has performed locally at this year’s Winterland Festival, alongside local R&B-soul-songstress Kenzie’s Place, and the recent Juneteenth Festival. Here’s hoping Kale will increase his local live presence and forays in the studio. 

In this article: duval, Hip Hop, Kale That Raps and Local Spotlight

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6”
Oct. 06, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6

Featured image for “‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue”
Oct. 06, 2023

‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Featured image for “Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends”
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends

Featured image for “King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set””
Oct. 05, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set”

Featured image for “On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve”
Oct. 05, 2023

On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve

Featured image for “Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 05, 2023

Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets””
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets”

Featured image for “New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer”
Oct. 04, 2023

New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer

Featured image for “The Split Over Merch Cuts | Live Nation is Waiving Some of Its Venues’ Takes of Merchandise Sales. Artists and Independent Venues Aren’t Satisfied ”
Oct. 04, 2023

The Split Over Merch Cuts | Live Nation is Waiving Some of Its Venues’ Takes of Merchandise Sales. Artists and Independent Venues Aren’t Satisfied 

Featured image for “Midwest Princess Chappell Roan is Spreading Queer Joy through Her Dazzling Pop Tour”
Oct. 03, 2023

Midwest Princess Chappell Roan is Spreading Queer Joy through Her Dazzling Pop Tour

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Bastardane Bastardane with Fury in Few Underbelly Mon. 10/9 @ 7:00 PM Noah Kahan Noah Kahan with Samia Daily’s Place Mon. 10/9 @ 8:00 PM Noah Kahan Noah Kahan VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Mon. 10/9 @ 8:00 PM Taylor Roberts Monday Night Residency Taylor Roberts Monday Night Residency with Roy Bookbinder Blue Jay Listening Room Mon. 10/9 @ 8:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 10/10 @ 7:00 PM Dawn of Ouroboros Dawn of Ouroboros with Fires in the Distant Justice Pub Tue. 10/10 @ 7:00 PM Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse *RESCHEDULED DATE* The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 10/10 @ 7:30 PM Scott Yoder Scott Yoder with Ducats The Walrus Tue. 10/10 @ 8:00 PM Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Molly Martin Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…