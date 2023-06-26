On new single “Respectfully,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Ebonique Moves with Purpose 

Ebonique has returned, in dominance mode no less, with a new single called “Respectfully.”
Over nimble guitar work and a hissing drum machine, the Jacksonville-based R&B and soul singer-songwriter states what she notices about how others intentionally gravitate to her for clout. In doing so, she clearly lays down the guidelines of what her purpose is. The confidence and competence she possesses has remained in motion, but the level-up Ebonique is manifesting is something to watch.
- Stream “Respectfully“
You can hear new music from Aalana, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.