Just Announced | Jacksonville Symphony wind and string ensembles at WJCT

The Jacksonville Symphony’s 2021/2022 season is underway, and, as expected, the beloved local institution has been firing on all cylinders.

From the highly approachable Symphony in 60 and pops series events to the mind-blowing musicianship on display in the symphony’s Mozart Piano Series (which kicked off with Italian virtuoso Alessio Bax and will continue with once-in-a-generation talent Conrad Tao on January 28 and 29), it’s looking and sounding like a banner year for the orchestra.

And now there’s another, and decidedly unique, way to hear some of the symphony’s key players. On Sunday, February 6, the WJCT Public Media will host two ensembles––the Jacksonville Symphony Woodwind Quintet and String Quartet –– for an afternoon of chamber music on the WJCT Soundstage.

The Woodwind Quintet –– made up of Les Roettges (principal flute), Katharine Caliendo (second horn), Giovanni Bertoni (principal clarinet), Eric Olson (principal oboe) and Conrad Cornelison (principal bassoon) and the String Quartet –– Christopher Chappell (acting principal second violin), Jonathan Kuo (acting associate principal second violin), Jiayi Huang (acting principal viola), Alexei Romanenko (principal cello) will run through a program of masterpieces by Bach, Gershwin, Mozart, two works by Ravel and more.

The event kicks off at 1:30 p.m. with a pre-concert reception hosted by symphony Music Director Courtney Lewis and WJCT CEO David McGowan. The chamber concert starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: jaxsymphony.org