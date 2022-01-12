Who’s playing in Jacksonville in 2022?

Highlights from the 2022 concert calendar

By JME Staff
Bands playing in Jacksonville in 2022
(Clockwise from left): Soccer Mommy, Leon Bridges, Widespread Panic, Iron & Wine, Tank and The Bangas, HAIM will all play Jacksonville in the first six months of 2022 | Credit: Photos provided by the artists and venues.

After a year hiatus, followed by six to eight months of fits and starts, it finally feels like live music is cruising in fourth gear. With Northeast Florida venues finding their footing, 2022 is looking more and more like a great year for music in Jacksonville.

There’s been a deluge of concert announcements in recent weeks. And while the news that HAIM will be bringing its infectious pop-rock to Daily’s Place Amphitheater in the late spring might have dominated the headlines, St. Johns County venues The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall have been exceedingly busy, dropping news of an assortment of big-time concerts, including a visit from indefinable ’90s rock trio Primus in May, three nights of jam-scene stalwarts Widespread Panic and the two-day JJ-Grey-and-Mofro-led Blackwater Sol Revue in March.

Meanwhile, if you like mega-stars, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena has a few shiny pop artists, including Da Baby and The Biebs, himself, Justin Bieber.

But the amphitheaters(res) and big arenas aren’t the only venues slated to pack ’em in in this winter and spring. Jack Rabbits, 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly are all filling up their 2022 calendars. And Intuition Ale Works newly christened venue, the Bier Hall, will be bringing in an eclectic mix of indie darlings, including Reverend Horton Heat and Soccer Mommy in March.

And though February is not traditionally festival season, independently run, locally founded music festival Winterland will be bringing two days of indie music to Downtown Jacksonville on February 26 and 27. And that same month the Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series, featuring four weekends of performances, kicks off on February 11.

Here’s some live music highlights for the winter and spring of 2022:

January 28 – The Fritz – 1904 Music Hall – Tickets

January 29 – John Paul White – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets

February 16 – José Feliciano – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets

February 19 –Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series feat. Amythyst Kiah – Ft. Mose State Park –Tickets

February 25 –Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series feat. Tank & The Bangas – Ft. Mose State Park –Tickets

February 26-27 – Winterland Music Festival – Riverfront Plaza – FREE

March 05 – Da Baby – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets

March 05 – Reverend Horton Heat – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets

March 11-12 – Blackwater Sol Revue feat. JJ Grey and Mofro, Steel Pulse and more – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets

March 18 – Soccer Mommy – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets

March 24 – Joywave – Jack Rabbits – Tickets

March 25-27 – Widespread Panic – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets

March 30 – Iron & Wine – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets

April 07 – Justin Bieber – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets

April 07 – Joan Osborne – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets

April 12 – Luna Luna – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets

April 14 – Bon Iver – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets

April 23 – Elton John – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets

April 29, 30, May 1 – Billy Strings – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets

May 06 – Koe Wetzel – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets

May 07 – Primus – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets

May 08 – HAIM – Daily’s Place – Tickets

May 19 – Leon Bridges – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets

