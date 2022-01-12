Who’s playing in Jacksonville in 2022?

Highlights from the 2022 concert calendar
After a year hiatus, followed by six to eight months of fits and starts, it finally feels like live music is cruising in fourth gear. With Northeast Florida venues finding their footing, 2022 is looking more and more like a great year for music in Jacksonville.
There’s been a deluge of concert announcements in recent weeks. And while the news that HAIM will be bringing its infectious pop-rock to Daily’s Place Amphitheater in the late spring might have dominated the headlines, St. Johns County venues The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall have been exceedingly busy, dropping news of an assortment of big-time concerts, including a visit from indefinable ’90s rock trio Primus in May, three nights of jam-scene stalwarts Widespread Panic and the two-day JJ-Grey-and-Mofro-led Blackwater Sol Revue in March.
Meanwhile, if you like mega-stars, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena has a few shiny pop artists, including Da Baby and The Biebs, himself, Justin Bieber.
But the amphitheaters(res) and big arenas aren’t the only venues slated to pack ’em in in this winter and spring. Jack Rabbits, 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly are all filling up their 2022 calendars. And Intuition Ale Works newly christened venue, the Bier Hall, will be bringing in an eclectic mix of indie darlings, including Reverend Horton Heat and Soccer Mommy in March.
And though February is not traditionally festival season, independently run, locally founded music festival Winterland will be bringing two days of indie music to Downtown Jacksonville on February 26 and 27. And that same month the Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series, featuring four weekends of performances, kicks off on February 11.
Here’s some live music highlights for the winter and spring of 2022:
January 28 – The Fritz – 1904 Music Hall – Tickets
January 29 – John Paul White – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets
February 16 – José Feliciano – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets
February 19 –Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series feat. Amythyst Kiah – Ft. Mose State Park –Tickets
February 25 –Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series feat. Tank & The Bangas – Ft. Mose State Park –Tickets
February 26-27 – Winterland Music Festival – Riverfront Plaza – FREE
March 05 – Da Baby – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets
March 05 – Reverend Horton Heat – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets
March 11-12 – Blackwater Sol Revue feat. JJ Grey and Mofro, Steel Pulse and more – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets
March 18 – Soccer Mommy – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets
March 24 – Joywave – Jack Rabbits – Tickets
March 25-27 – Widespread Panic – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets
March 30 – Iron & Wine – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets
April 07 – Justin Bieber – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets
April 07 – Joan Osborne – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Tickets
April 12 – Luna Luna – Intuition Ale Works – Tickets
April 14 – Bon Iver – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets
April 23 – Elton John – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Tickets
April 29, 30, May 1 – Billy Strings – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets
May 06 – Koe Wetzel – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets
May 07 – Primus – St. Augustine Amphitheatre –Tickets
May 08 – HAIM – Daily’s Place – Tickets
May 19 – Leon Bridges – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Tickets