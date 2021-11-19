Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more

Jacksonville-based music festival announces headliners and new event site for February

By JME Staff
Headliners for Winterland IV music festival in Jacksonville
Headliners for Winterland IV: (Clockwise from left) Caroline Rose, Reggie Watts, La Luz, Slothrust | Credit: Image courtesy of Winterland

After a COVID-initiated hiatus, locally founded independent music festival Winterland will return for its fourth installment in February, according to a press release. Among headliners included in the announcement for Winterland IV: popular indie rock bands La Luz and Slothrust, as well as alt-country singer-songwriter Caroline Rose and multi-hyphenate (musician, comedian, vocal artist, social media sensation) Reggie Watts. The latest iteration of Winterland will take place on February 26 and 27 in 2022.

In February of 2020, Winterland III played host to nearly 50 bands over three nights at several venues in Five Points. Winterland IV will be held at Riverfront Plaza (the former site of the Landing) in Downtown Jacksonville.

“Our COVID gap year allowed us to regroup, a silver lining that kept our brains percolating for two years, ultimately brewing the plan for this outdoor arrangement,” says festival founder Glenn Michael Van Dyke in the press release. For Winterland IV, Van Dyke plans to host more than 30 bands over the course of two days. 

Founded in 2018 by Van Dyke––a Jax-based musician and producer (who’s also a contributor to the Jacksonville Music Experience)––Winterland has brought nationally and internationally acclaimed artists to play alongside local bands in a multi-day festival environment, which, in the past, has included art exhibitions and vendor markets.

With support from Red Bull and New Belgium Winterland IV will be free to attend. Support packages to help ensure the viability of future festivals will go on sale in December.

“Even though this year’s festival is free, we still need support,” says Van Dyke. “The festival is run by artists for artists and music lovers of all kinds. We want  to continue to build a creative ecosystem where musicians can network and inspire each other.”

Winterland IV takes places Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 27 at Riverfront Plaza in Jacksonville. For information on Winterland IV visit the festival website at winterlandiv.com and follow along on Instagram @winterlandpresents.

In this article: Caroline Rose, Glenn MIchael Van Dyke, jacksonville, La Luz, music festival, Reggie Watts, Riverfront Plaza, Slothrust, Winterland and Winterland IV

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?”
Nov. 19, 2021

Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?
Featured image for “Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more”
Nov. 19, 2021

Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more
Featured image for “Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl”
Nov. 18, 2021

Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now”
Nov. 17, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now
Featured image for “Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been”
Nov. 17, 2021

Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been
Featured image for “Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia”
Nov. 17, 2021

Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia
Featured image for “Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar
Featured image for “Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Featured image for “Go | This week’s best live music bets”
Nov. 16, 2021

Go | This week’s best live music bets
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Every Excuse” by Jesabel”
Nov. 15, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Every Excuse” by Jesabel

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM