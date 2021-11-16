Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar

The winter/spring live-music calendar is filling up at Intuition Ale Works

By JME Staff
Indie Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy
Indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy is just one of several big time acts added to Intuition's winter/spring lineup. | Credit: Press photograph by Brian Ziff

In a torrent of social media posts today, Intuition Ale Works announced a handful of exciting new additions to its winter/spring 2022 live music calendar, including indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, the godfather of modern psychobilly Reverend Horton Heat and Latinx indie pop quartet Luna Luna.

The Bier Hall, the new-ish live music venue inside Intuition’s Downtown Jacksonville taproom and production facility, was just getting up and running when the pandemic put the brakes on live music in 2020. In recent weeks, the Bier hall has come roaring back hosting nationally acclaimed headliners including Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Surferblood, Sheer Mag and Circles Around the Sun.

Here’s what’s coming up at Intituition:

12.5 Intuition’s 11th Anniversary Party: Mike Cooley (of Drive By Truckers) – FREE

12.16 rickoLus w/ the Angel Garcia Quartet – Tickets

12.18 Futurebirds – Tickets

2.26 Iceage – Tickets

3.05 Reverend Horton Heat – Tickets

3.10 of Montreal – Tickets

3.18 Soccer Mommy – Tickets

4.12 Luna Luna – Tickets

In this article: 2022, Intuition Ale Works, jacksonville, Live music, Reverend Horton Heat, Soccer Mommy and The Bier Hall

