JME DJ Sessions | The beautiful noise of Northeast Florida on First Coast Connect

Listen to three new songs out of Jacksonville

By JME Staff
Image
Three artists featured on October's JME DJ Sessions (clockwise from left) LANNDS by Tenny Rudolph, DeAndre Lettsome courtesy of Bold City Records and Faze Wave by Jake Myers

As temperatures are cooling here in Northeast Florida, local artists are heating up––setting streaming services ablaze with brand new tunes. 

On October’s edition of JME DJ Sessions on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, we listened to three songs from some of the region’s most buzzed-about artists. 

You can read reviews for each song on jaxmusic.org and listen to them on JME’s Fresh Squeeze Playlist on Spotify. Listen to the segment below.

JME DJ Sessions airs once a month on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

October’s Featured Artists:

DeAndre Lettsome – Blue In Green (read the review)

Faze Wave – Waiting to Lose (read the review)

LANNDS – In The Garden (read the review)

To listen to all the songs featured on this month’s JME DJ Sessions, as well as a ton of great music handpicked by the JME team, hit play on October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist below.

