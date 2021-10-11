Go | The best concerts in Northeast Florida this week

Funk jams, Pitbull, Thievery Corporation and LPT

By JME Staff
LPT promo shot
Credit: Photo by Miguel Emmanuelli

If you haven’t yet heard Jax-based afro-cuban salsa orchestra LPT, this week represents perhaps one of the best opportunities, as the ten-piece owns a headline spot at Viva La Fiesta in James Weldon Johnson Park Downtown. Not only will the band closeout the two day celebration of the contemporary vibrancy of the city’s Hispanic culture. The event doubles as a release party for the new collection Se Quema El Mundo, LPT’s follow-up to their Independent Music Award-winning debut.

That’s not all there is to see and hear this week in Northeast Florida. Here’s what JME contributors will be masking up for.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Funk

Monday Funk Jam – Monday, October 11

Headroom Coffee Bar | Downtown Jax

Of the many, many jams taking place across the city each week, Headroom Coffee Bar’s Funk Jam is arguably one of the more distinctive. Run by the same music-loving group that owns 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly, the Ocean Street cafe plays host to some of the area’s top talent, each and every Monday. Adam Kenneway, Shaun Taunton, Chris Underdal, among others bring the funk. Show starts at 9 p.m. 

Pop

Pitbull – Tuesday, October 12

Daily’s Place Amphitheater | DT Jax

Miami-born rapper and pop megastar, Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, brings his earworm-y radio smashes to the 904, playing Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Tuesday. Read JME contributor Heather Schatz piece on the artist’s cultural import here. Doors at 8 p.m.

Electronic 

Thievery Corporation – Friday, October 15

Backyard Stage @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Durable and genre-defying electronic duo Thievery Corporation brings its expansive live show to The Amp’s backyard stage. After more than two decades, the group’s performances continue to expand, with multiple players and singers in tow. This one’s not to be missed. Doors at 7:45 p.m.

Merengue & Salsa

Viva La Fiesta Hispanic Festival Jax – October 16 & 17

James Weldon Johnson Park | DT Jax

The third annual Viva La Fiesta celebrates Jacksonville’s vibrant Hispanic heritage with two days of music in Downtown Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson Park (formerly Hemming Park). Oscarito, former member of popular Puerto Rican merengue outfit Grupo Manía headlines Saturday’s festivities, while Jax’s mighty afro-cuban salsa ten-piece LPT closes things down on Sunday in celebration of the release of its latest LP Se Quema El Mundo. Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m on Sunday.

In this article: concerts, Downtown Jacksonville, live music calendar, LPT, Pitbull, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Thievery Corporation and Viva La Fiesta

