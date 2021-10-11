Go | The best concerts in Northeast Florida this week

If you haven’t yet heard Jax-based afro-cuban salsa orchestra LPT, this week represents perhaps one of the best opportunities, as the ten-piece owns a headline spot at Viva La Fiesta in James Weldon Johnson Park Downtown. Not only will the band closeout the two day celebration of the contemporary vibrancy of the city’s Hispanic culture. The event doubles as a release party for the new collection Se Quema El Mundo, LPT’s follow-up to their Independent Music Award-winning debut.

That’s not all there is to see and hear this week in Northeast Florida. Here’s what JME contributors will be masking up for.

Funk

Monday Funk Jam – Monday, October 11

Headroom Coffee Bar | Downtown Jax

Of the many, many jams taking place across the city each week, Headroom Coffee Bar’s Funk Jam is arguably one of the more distinctive. Run by the same music-loving group that owns 1904 Music Hall and Underbelly, the Ocean Street cafe plays host to some of the area’s top talent, each and every Monday. Adam Kenneway, Shaun Taunton, Chris Underdal, among others bring the funk. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Pop

Pitbull – Tuesday, October 12

Daily’s Place Amphitheater | DT Jax

Miami-born rapper and pop megastar, Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, brings his earworm-y radio smashes to the 904, playing Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Tuesday. Read JME contributor Heather Schatz piece on the artist’s cultural import here. Doors at 8 p.m.

Electronic

Thievery Corporation – Friday, October 15

Backyard Stage @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Durable and genre-defying electronic duo Thievery Corporation brings its expansive live show to The Amp’s backyard stage. After more than two decades, the group’s performances continue to expand, with multiple players and singers in tow. This one’s not to be missed. Doors at 7:45 p.m.

Merengue & Salsa

Viva La Fiesta Hispanic Festival Jax – October 16 & 17

James Weldon Johnson Park | DT Jax

The third annual Viva La Fiesta celebrates Jacksonville’s vibrant Hispanic heritage with two days of music in Downtown Jacksonville’s James Weldon Johnson Park (formerly Hemming Park). Oscarito, former member of popular Puerto Rican merengue outfit Grupo Manía headlines Saturday’s festivities, while Jax’s mighty afro-cuban salsa ten-piece LPT closes things down on Sunday in celebration of the release of its latest LP Se Quema El Mundo. Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m on Sunday.

