GO | Pitbull @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Mr. 305 to perform in the 904

By Heather Schatz
Pitbull
Credit: Photograph courtesy of Daily's Place Amphitheater

Ok so technically, he’s now Mr. Worldwide. But once upon a time, he was simply Mr. 305. And before that, he was simply Pitbull. 

The Miami-born rapper and producer, who’s real name is Armando Christian Pérez, is bringing his “I Feel Good” tour to Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The tour is named after his latest single, which features singer and multi-instrumentalist Anthony Watts and DJ White Shadow (or DJWS).

The tour, which kicked off over the summer, marks the first time Pitbull has hit the road for a North American jaunt in nearly two years.

The Cuban-American performer selected “Pitbull “as his stage name because, as he puts it, the breed “‘…bite to lock. The dog is too stupid to lose. And they’re outlawed in Dade County [where Miami is located]. They’re basically everything that I am. It’s been a constant fight’,” according to IMDB.

Over the course of his career, Pitbull has recorded and performed in both Spanish and English, and has incorporated everything from rap to reggaeton to dance-pop into his music. 

He’s also collaborated with a veritable who’s who of the music world from Miami––and beyond––including: Lil Jon, the East Side Boyz, Jennifer Lopez, T-Pain, Enrique Iglesisas, Usher, Ke$ha, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, J Balvin, Shakira, Camilla Cabello, IAmChino and Daddy Yankee.

Pitbull’s notable songs have included “On the Floor” (which became the highest debuting Hot 100 single of J. Lo’s career); “Timber” (which was used in the 2014 NBA playoffs), and “Give Me Everything” (which Lindsey Lohan sued over, due to the line: “I’ve got it locked up like Lindsay Lohan.”

The artist has received a great deal of recognition for his work, including ALMA, Grammy, Kids’ Choice and MTV VMA awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Pitbull’s twelfth studio album and second for his label, Mr. 305 Records, is scheduled to drop later this year.

And somehow, he also finds time for a number of entrepreneurial endeavors. This year alone, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team Team Trackhouse, and served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500. He’s also a co-founder and partner in 305-Life, a health and wellness company which just launched with three ready-to-mix supplements for boosting energy, hydration and recovery.

Tickets are still available for the show, through the venue’s site. Iggy Azalea opens. 

So what are you waiting for? “¡Dale!,” to borrow a popular Pitbull catchphrase, which means “go ahead” or “give it.”

In this article: Daily's Place, Heather Schatz, I Feel Good tour, Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull, pop, rap and reggaeton

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “GO | Pitbull @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater”
Oct. 08, 2021

GO | Pitbull @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
Featured image for “Neil Young’s mythical 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance Gets the Vinyl Treatment”
Oct. 07, 2021

Neil Young’s mythical 1970 Carnegie Hall Performance Gets the Vinyl Treatment
Featured image for “How Taylor Swift and her master recordings play into the Virginia race for governor”
Oct. 06, 2021

How Taylor Swift and her master recordings play into the Virginia race for governor
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Waiting to Lose” by Faze Wave”
Oct. 06, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Waiting to Lose” by Faze Wave
Featured image for “Hot Off the (Re)Press | John Prine’s 2005 masterwork and ‘Jazz is Dead 001’”
Oct. 06, 2021

Hot Off the (Re)Press | John Prine’s 2005 masterwork and ‘Jazz is Dead 001’
Featured image for “Just Announced | These concerts have our ears perked”
Oct. 05, 2021

Just Announced | These concerts have our ears perked
Featured image for “Listen | New Electro Lounge Radio playlist”
Oct. 04, 2021

Listen | New Electro Lounge Radio playlist
Featured image for “Go | Here’s who’s playing in Northeast Florida this week”
Oct. 04, 2021

Go | Here’s who’s playing in Northeast Florida this week
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The four best tracks by Jax artists out now”
Oct. 01, 2021

Local Spotlight | The four best tracks by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Listen | October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist”
Oct. 01, 2021

Listen | October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM