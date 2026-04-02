Court Rules Executive Order Targeting Public Media Unconstitutional — But Federal Funding Remains Lost

This week, U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled that the key provision of President Trump’s Executive Order 14290, titled “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media,” is unconstitutional. The ruling permanently bars the government from implementing or enforcing the order going forward, delivering a major victory for the First Amendment and editorial independence.

However, the ruling does not restore federal funding for WJCT or any other public media organization.

That’s because the executive order and the congressional rescission are two separate actions. While the president issued the executive order in May 2025, it was Congress that voted on July 18, 2025 to rescind $1.1 billion in previously appropriated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting — ending federal support that had been sustained through decades of bipartisan congressional action. That rescission remains in effect and is not addressed by this court ruling.

What the Ruling Means

The decision is still significant. Judge Moss found that the First Amendment prohibits the government from using its power — including the power of the purse — to punish or suppress speech it disagrees with. The ruling establishes clearly that public media organizations are editorially independent from the federal government, and that no administration can weaponize the funding mechanisms created by the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to target viewpoints it does not like.

In other words, public media’s right to report in the public interest and determine how best to serve local communities is protected — with or without government funding.

The ruling also opens a legal pathway for a future Congress to restore public media funding, should it choose to do so. But there is no indication that such action is imminent.

What It Means for WJCT

Nothing about this ruling changes WJCT’s current financial reality. Federal funding — which previously represented about 15% of WJCT’s annual operating revenue — is gone, and WJCT has transitioned to a fully community-funded model.

WJCT Public Media is entirely owned by this community, and your support continues to mean more than it ever has before. If you’d like to help ensure that independent, community-focused journalism and programming continue to thrive on the First Coast, please consider making a gift today.