Federal Funding Lost: House Votes to Approve Rescissions Package

Late Thursday evening, Congress approved the Trump administration’s rescission plan, clawing back $1.1 billion in previously approved funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). CPB is the key conduit for distributing federal money to NPR, PBS, and their member stations — including WJCT Public Media.

This decision strips CPB of funding meant to carry it through the next two years. It also eliminates around $7 billion in foreign aid that had already been allocated.

The House narrowly passed the measure with a 216–213 vote, with all but two Republicans supporting the cuts. The bill now heads to President Trump for final approval.

This rescission act will have serious, lasting consequences for public media organizations nationwide. Here at WJCT, the immediate impact would be the loss of roughly $1.5 million in federal support starting in FY26 — beginning October 1, 2025.

These cuts jeopardize our ability to provide the trusted journalism, educational programming, and cultural content that our community depends on every day.

