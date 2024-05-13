8 Concerts to See this Week in Jax

Black Joe Lewis, Cryogeyser, Peter Rowan, Circles Around the Sun and more

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears perform this week at Jack Rabbits in San Marco | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Want our concert picks delivered to your inbox every Tuesday? Sign up of the JME Live newsletter and never miss a show.

Indie Rock

Woolbright – Tuesday, May 14

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Florida indie-rock band Woolbright, who just released a cover of Coldplay’s “Sparks” headlines a show at the Walrus with support from local emo-punks Glazed and indie singer-songwriter Teal Peel on Tuesday, May 14.

More

Blues

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears – Thursday, May 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Austin, Texas-bred Bluesman Black Joe Lewis performs at Jack Rabbits on Thursday.

More

Electronic/Dance

Future Joy – Friday, May 17

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Denver-bred, sax-infused electronic-dance duo Future Joy returns to Underbelly with support from Sexbruise on Friday.

More

Singer-Songwriter

Jennifer Chase – Friday, May 17

Happy Medium Books | Riverside

Local playwright and singer-songwriter Jennifer Chase reads new works and shares songs at Happy Medium Books on Friday.

More

Jam

Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred – Friday, May 17

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the most jammiest jam bands in the game, Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred perform at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. Read our interview with CATS from the last time the band came through.

More

Americana

Peter Rowan – Saturday, May 18

Waterworks | St. Augustine

Legendary songwriter Peter Rowan, who, aside from amassing seven Grammy awards, shared the stage with Jerry Garcia and David Grisman in the bluegrass outfit Old & in the Way, plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday..

More

Indie Rock

Cryogeyser – Saturday, May 18

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Shoegaze-y Los Angeles indie-rock trio Cryogeyser plays the Walrus with locals Deadharrie and Erica Reese on Saturday.

More

Blues/Rock

Melody Trucks feat. The Fitzkee Brothers – Sunday, May 19

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Duval fave Melody Trucks performs with The Fitzkee Brothers with support from Platten, Parker Urban and Howell at Underbelly on Sunday.

More