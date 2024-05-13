8 Concerts to See this Week in Jax

Black Joe Lewis, Cryogeyser, Peter Rowan, Circles Around the Sun and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Indie Rock
Woolbright – Tuesday, May 14
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Florida indie-rock band Woolbright, who just released a cover of Coldplay’s “Sparks” headlines a show at the Walrus with support from local emo-punks Glazed and indie singer-songwriter Teal Peel on Tuesday, May 14.
Blues
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears – Thursday, May 16
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Austin, Texas-bred Bluesman Black Joe Lewis performs at Jack Rabbits on Thursday.
Electronic/Dance
Future Joy – Friday, May 17
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Denver-bred, sax-infused electronic-dance duo Future Joy returns to Underbelly with support from Sexbruise on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter
Jennifer Chase – Friday, May 17
Happy Medium Books | Riverside
Local playwright and singer-songwriter Jennifer Chase reads new works and shares songs at Happy Medium Books on Friday.
Jam
Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred – Friday, May 17
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Two of the most jammiest jam bands in the game, Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred perform at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. Read our interview with CATS from the last time the band came through.
Americana
Peter Rowan – Saturday, May 18
Waterworks | St. Augustine
Legendary songwriter Peter Rowan, who, aside from amassing seven Grammy awards, shared the stage with Jerry Garcia and David Grisman in the bluegrass outfit Old & in the Way, plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday..
Indie Rock
Cryogeyser – Saturday, May 18
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Shoegaze-y Los Angeles indie-rock trio Cryogeyser plays the Walrus with locals Deadharrie and Erica Reese on Saturday.
Blues/Rock
Melody Trucks feat. The Fitzkee Brothers – Sunday, May 19
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Duval fave Melody Trucks performs with The Fitzkee Brothers with support from Platten, Parker Urban and Howell at Underbelly on Sunday.