8 Concerts to See this Week in Jax

Black Joe Lewis, Cryogeyser, Peter Rowan, Circles Around the Sun and more

By JME Staff
Image
Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears perform this week at Jack Rabbits in San Marco | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every week. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie Rock 

Woolbright – Tuesday, May 14

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Florida indie-rock band Woolbright, who just released a cover of Coldplay’s “Sparks” headlines a show at the Walrus with support from local emo-punks Glazed and indie singer-songwriter Teal Peel on Tuesday, May 14.

Blues

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears – Thursday, May 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Austin, Texas-bred Bluesman Black Joe Lewis performs at Jack Rabbits on Thursday. 

Electronic/Dance

Future Joy – Friday, May 17

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Denver-bred, sax-infused electronic-dance duo Future Joy returns to Underbelly with support from Sexbruise on Friday.

Singer-Songwriter 

Jennifer Chase – Friday, May 17 

Happy Medium Books | Riverside 

Local playwright and singer-songwriter Jennifer Chase reads new works and shares songs at Happy Medium Books on Friday. 

Jam

Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred – Friday, May 17

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Two of the most jammiest jam bands in the game, Circles Around the Sun and Grateful Shred perform at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. Read our interview with CATS from the last time the band came through. 

Americana 

Peter Rowan – Saturday, May 18

Waterworks | St. Augustine

Legendary songwriter Peter Rowan, who, aside from amassing seven Grammy awards, shared the stage with Jerry Garcia and David Grisman in the bluegrass outfit Old & in the Way, plays the Waterworks in St. Augustine on Saturday.. 

Indie Rock 

Cryogeyser – Saturday, May 18 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Shoegaze-y Los Angeles indie-rock trio Cryogeyser plays the Walrus with locals Deadharrie and Erica Reese on Saturday. 

Blues/Rock

Melody Trucks feat. The Fitzkee Brothers – Sunday, May 19

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Duval fave Melody Trucks performs with The Fitzkee Brothers with support from Platten, Parker Urban and Howell at Underbelly on Sunday.

