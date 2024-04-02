Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30

By Hurley Winkler
Image
Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

Last week on the Jax Music Hour, we were joined by JME contributor Carissa Marques, who shared several of her local favorites, including Siichaq, Kale That Raps, and Leo Sun. Carissa also shared her excitement for the Hozier, Earthgang, and George Clanton shows coming up in Jacksonville very soon.

Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour last week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.

Flipturn — “Glistening”
Stream

Runner’s High — “Sunroom”
Stream

Bobby Kid — “Sad at Breakfast”

Stream

LANNDS — “o.o.w”

Stream

Earthgang — “Swing”

Stream

Catch Earthgang’s free show at Jax River Jams on April 18.

Leaving Time — “Yellow”

Stream

Hozier — “Francesca”
Stream

Get tickets to see Hozier at the Veterans Memorial Arena on May 7.

Donzii — “Sand”
Stream

Severed+Said, Bad Madonna — “Running up That Hill”
Stream

Erica Reese — “Pretty”

Stream

Siichaq — “Female Rage”
Stream

George Clanton — “Make It Forever”
Stream

Get tickets to see George Clanton at Underbelly on April 17.

Kenzie, Kale That Raps — “Anyways”

Stream

Leo Sun — “I Can’t Get Over You”
Stream

The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m. 

