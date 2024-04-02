Jax Music Hour Playlist | March 30

Last week on the Jax Music Hour, we were joined by JME contributor Carissa Marques, who shared several of her local favorites, including Siichaq, Kale That Raps, and Leo Sun. Carissa also shared her excitement for the Hozier, Earthgang, and George Clanton shows coming up in Jacksonville very soon.
Here’s what played on the Jax Music Hour last week. Catch future episodes of the show on the air on 89.9 WJCT News every Saturday at 8PM, part of JME Saturday Nights.
Flipturn — “Glistening”
Stream
Runner’s High — “Sunroom”
Stream
Bobby Kid — “Sad at Breakfast”
LANNDS — “o.o.w”
Earthgang — “Swing”
Catch Earthgang’s free show at Jax River Jams on April 18.
Leaving Time — “Yellow”
Hozier — “Francesca”
Stream
Get tickets to see Hozier at the Veterans Memorial Arena on May 7.
Donzii — “Sand”
Stream
Severed+Said, Bad Madonna — “Running up That Hill”
Stream
Erica Reese — “Pretty”
Siichaq — “Female Rage”
Stream
George Clanton — “Make It Forever”
Stream
Get tickets to see George Clanton at Underbelly on April 17.
Kenzie, Kale That Raps — “Anyways”
Leo Sun — “I Can’t Get Over You”
Stream
The Jax Music Hour airs Saturday nights at 8 p.m. on WJCT News 89.9 and re-airs on the Independent 89.9 HD4 on Sundays at 2 p.m.