Duval Singer Ebonique’s New Album ‘alterEBO’ is a Contemporary Spin on Millennium-Era R&B

By JME Staff
Image
Jacksonville singer Ebonique's latest is 'alterEBO' | Album art (cropped)

Though she’s already made a name for herself regionally with a slew of singles and an EP, Duval-based singer Ebonique recently released her much anticipated debut long player, alterEBO.

Featuring the previously-released singles “B.O.B” and “Respectfully”–the latter of which has earned heavy rotation on JME’s Saturday evening music programs – the album is a shining, local example of the kind of Millennium-era-R&B that’s currently en vogue, as a well as stunning showcase of Ebonique’s dexterous vocal ability.

The trap-beat-driven “Ville-ains” glistens with local love (neighborhood references, local landmarks), and deft features by fellow Jax singer Kenzie and Spiritxiii of Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture.

All songs featured in our Local Spotlight series can be found on our Fresh Squeeze Playlist and in rotation on our music discovery radio station, The Independent.

Total 0 Votes
In this article: alterEBO, Ebonique, JME and Local Spotlight

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Well Alright” by Johnny Cash”
Apr. 29, 2024

Song of the Day | “Well Alright” by Johnny Cash

Featured image for “Crumb Can’t Escape “The Bug” on Atmospheric New Single”
Apr. 29, 2024

Crumb Can’t Escape “The Bug” on Atmospheric New Single

Featured image for “Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20”
Apr. 25, 2024

Jax Music Hour Playlist | April 20

Featured image for “The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20”
Apr. 25, 2024

The Neighborhood Playlist | April 20

Featured image for “Electro Lounge Playlist | April 20”
Apr. 25, 2024

Electro Lounge Playlist | April 20

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Insecurities” by Shabaka feat. Moses Sumney”
Apr. 25, 2024

Song of the Day | “Insecurities” by Shabaka feat. Moses Sumney

Featured image for “Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses””
Apr. 25, 2024

Kurt Vile on how George Jones, Pianos Everywhere and a Gathering of Collaborators made for “Another Good Year for the Roses”

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Mama Say” by Ibibio Sound Machine”
Apr. 24, 2024

Song of the Day | “Mama Say” by Ibibio Sound Machine

Featured image for “Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla”
Apr. 23, 2024

Song of the Day | “Sun Without Heat” by Leyla McCalla

Featured image for “Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list”
Apr. 22, 2024

Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 list

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 04/30 @ 7:00 PM Kristy Lee Kristy Lee Underbelly Tue. 04/30 @ 7:00 PM Sawyer Brown Sawyer Brown Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Wed. 05/1 @ 7:30 PM Calahoney Calahoney Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 05/1 @ 8:00 PM Mike Pinto Mike Pinto with Sierra Lane Jack Rabbits Wed. 05/1 @ 8:00 PM Raven Raven w/ Vicious Rumors, Lutharo & Wicked Jack Rabbits Thu. 05/2 @ 7:00 PM Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Backyard Stage The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 05/3 @ 6:00 PM The Ries Brothers The Ries Brothers Underbelly Fri. 05/3 @ 7:00 PM Bodega Bodega The Walrus Fri. 05/3 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Cafe Eleven Fri. 05/3 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…