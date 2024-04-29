Duval Singer Ebonique’s New Album ‘alterEBO’ is a Contemporary Spin on Millennium-Era R&B

Jacksonville singer Ebonique's latest is 'alterEBO' | Album art (cropped)

Though she’s already made a name for herself regionally with a slew of singles and an EP, Duval-based singer Ebonique recently released her much anticipated debut long player, alterEBO.

Featuring the previously-released singles “B.O.B” and “Respectfully”–the latter of which has earned heavy rotation on JME’s Saturday evening music programs – the album is a shining, local example of the kind of Millennium-era-R&B that’s currently en vogue, as a well as stunning showcase of Ebonique’s dexterous vocal ability.

The trap-beat-driven “Ville-ains” glistens with local love (neighborhood references, local landmarks), and deft features by fellow Jax singer Kenzie and Spiritxiii of Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture.

