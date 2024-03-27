Watch Jacksonville Artists’ 2024 Tiny Desk Contest Videos

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2024, with a new (and stacked) panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage located in offices of NPR Music’s Washington, D.C. HQ.

Listen to our interview with Tiny Desk producer and returning judge Bobby Carter.

Over the past nine years, tens-of-thousands of musicians have submitted their videos to the Tiny Desk Contest (TDC) in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series. This year — the tenth year of the contest — thousands more submitted their videos before the February 21 deadline, including a handful of artists from Jacksonville.

Checkout the entries from below from all the artists hoping to go from Duval to the Desk and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.

Kale That Raps – “Pray”

Savvy followers of the Jacksonville Music Experience will recognize the casual flow and sharp writing of Duval artist Kale That Raps. Two of Kale’s 2023 singles “A Good Talk” and “Flowers While I Live” have been in rotation on JME’s music discovery radio station since late last year. And, often alongside Duval neo-soul singer Kenzie’s Place, Kale’s been a fixture on local stages (read a review of Kale’s single “A Heartbeat” here). For his TDC submission, Kale delivers a singular invocation. Backed by a crack band of musicians, Kale’s “Pray” is an emotionally intelligent devotional, offering humility and empathy.

Melissa Case Live Band – “Good Vibes”

The song title says it all. On “Good Vibes” the Melissa Case Live Band offer an infectious ode to PMA, a stance that’s not hard to embrace when backed by the sweet harmonies and the smooth funk (with a surprising little reggae tempo shift) delivered by this Jacksonville group.

Nakupenda (Ebony Payne-English) – “The Breaks”

The unofficial poet-laureate of Duval County, the multi-disciplinary artist Ebony Payne-English has become a TDC fave. Last year, her entry video earned a Tiny Desk “Top Shelf” nomination and this year’s entry, “The Breaks” was named an NPR Music “Desk of the Day.” On “The Breaks,” Payne-English’s backing band displays both versatility and agility in keeping up with the front-woman’s dynamic flow, which bounces from prayerful recitations to spoken-word stanzas to hard-hitting hip-hop bars.

ROADIE – “Ball of String”

For her TDC 2024 entry, Jacksonville singer-songwriter Alexis Rhode, who also fronts the rock band Bad Madonna, performed “Ball Of String,” the debut single from her new solo project as ROADIE (read a review of the release here). “I Guess I Got in With the Wrong Crowd,” Rhode sings on the track’s opening verse, strumming a melancholic progression on her acoustic guitar before — shortly thereafter — an artfully timed camera pan reveals a full ensemble of upright bass, drums, violin and guitar (arguably the right crowd!).