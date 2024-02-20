Winterland Six | Lineup Guide and Festival Schedule

The Winterland music festival is held Friday, February 23 through Sunday, February 25 in James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville. Single-day and three-day passes are available here.

Scroll to the bottom for everything you need to KNOW BEFORE YOU GO.

Full schedule below.

Friday, February 23 (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

Friday’s schedule below. Click on the artist to learn more and sample their music.

Tap/Click the → for a Vibe Check

5 p.m. – Visitation Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: Whitney, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Hovvdy As Visitation, Jax-based multi-instrumentalist Ray Heekin recorded one of our favorite local releases of the last few years with 2022’s Computers, a nine-song collection of dance-y bops, electronica balladeering and indie-folk ditties. For his live sets, Heekin’s recruited Ali Youngblood (of Black Kids fame) on keys. Stream

6:30 p.m. – Thelma and the Sleaze Southern Rock Recommended If You Like: Du Blonde, Death Valley Girls, Shannon & the Clams Nashville-based Southern-rock quartet Thelma and the Sleaze pack a heavy punch, deploying big rollicking riffs and earworm-y hooks as they carry the torch for bands that meld blues, rock and country. Stream

7:30 p.m. – Kairos Creature Club Psychedelic/ Post Rock Recommended If You Like: Stereolab, Cocteau Twins, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Founded by musician-producers (and Winterland Fest founders) Glenn Michael Van Dyke (Boytoy) and Lena Simon (La Luz), Kairos Creature Club is an ever-expanding collaborative project that swells and contracts as both a live-performing outfit and across the group’s recorded output to date. Club members include Jax musicians James Scott Rubia, Kevin Jackson and Matthew Shaw, and international collaborators Sarah Palin and King Gizz’s Lucas Skinner, among others. Stream

8:45 p.m. – Wombo Indie Rock/Post Punk Recommended If You Like: Cola, Slow Pulp, Dry Cleaning Louisville, Kentucky trio Wombo make arty, post-punk inspired – specifically on the group’s 2022 full length, Fairy Dust – by the rawness of the agricultural landscape that surrounds their hometown. The trio’s late-2023 Audiotree session captures the live energy that, as they tour the country, continues to increase their profile. Stream

10:00 p.m. – Blonde Redhead Experimental/Psychedelic/Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: Stereolab, Beach House, Radiohead The Brooklyn-formed experimental group Blonde Redhead is one of those bands that, if you like them, they’re probably your favorite band. In September, the group returned with their first album of new music in nine years – a long time to wait for its army of diehards. The lead single, “Snowman” is a good example of the kind of enjoyably unconventional soundscape for which the band is known. Stream

Saturday, February 24 (Gates Open at 2 p.m.)

Saturday’s schedule below. Click on the artist to learn more and sample their music.

Tap/Click the → for a Vibe Check

2:00 p.m. – Hello Mr. Joe (Gazebo Stage) Children’s Music Recommended If You Like: Sesame Street, Fred Rogers, The Wiggles Northeast Florida’s premiere children’s music performer, Hello Mr. Joe (aka Jacksonville Public Library librarian Joe Gaskin) is a savvy singer-songwriter who blends music, education and storytelling into an impressive persona that draws the short-pants set into the power of learning through music. Topics like creativity (the EDM-style “Writing a Song!”) and nature (the weirdly somber-yet-catchy “Move Like a Sloth”) are handled in an inclusive and fun way, and when Hello Mr. Joe isn’t rocking the Winterland stage, he’s also a regular performer at the Cummer Museum, MOCA Jax, and MOSH. Stream

2:30 p.m. – Huan (Main Stage) Indie Pop Recommended If You Like: Still Woozy, ROLE MODEL, Omar Apollo Ultra-chill Jax indie-pop artist Huan delivers dreamy, mid-fi, mostly downtempo tunes. The solo project of singer-songwriter Juan Mallorca, Huan deploys synths, samples and reverb-heavy-guitar across several woozy, infectious releases. Stream

3:00 p.m. – Speaker Series w/ Joseph Clementi (Gazebo Stage) Joseph Clementi will discuss the ins-and-outs of booking a tour. Joseph Clementi is a drummer (Lowertown, Johnny Falloon), booking agent coordinator (Panache), booking agent (Clementine Booking) and a student at the University of Georgia. He has previously held roles at Zero Mile Presents and Redeye Worldwide.

3:30 p.m. – Bebe Deluxe (Main Stage) Electronic Pop Recommended If You Like: Fischerspooner, Peaches, Tying Tiffany Jacksonville artist Bebe Deluxe cranks out a distinctive brand of electropop and she’s one of several Jacksonville artists who seemed to come out of the pandemic with a sense of urgency and a renewed creative drive. Deluxe is a staple of the Northeast Florida music scene and has performed at SXSW. In 2021, Deluxe released the gritty electroclash-inspired number “Hard Femme,” a song about self-respect, affirmation and celebrating one’s individuality — especially pertinent topics in Florida where, between the passage of a state law widely criticized as the “don’t say gay bill” and legislation introduced that would limit gender affirming care, the queer and trans communities feel increasingly under attack. Stream

4:00 p.m. – Q&A Session w/ Joseph Clementi (Gazebo Stage) Joseph Clementi will answer audience questions re: booking a tour. Joseph Clementi is a drummer (Lowertown, Johnny Falloon), booking agent coordinator (Panache), booking agent (Clementine Booking) and a student at the University of Georgia. He has previously held roles at Zero Mile Presents and Redeye Worldwide.

4:30 p.m. – Laney Tripp (Main Stage) Folk/Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: Barrie, Hovvdy, Angel Olsen Florida-bred singer-songwriter Laney Tripp’s latest five-song collection, Cedar Island Songs, sounds damn-near subaqueous. Cut with Burlington, VT superproducer Benny Yurco, and capped by “Movin’ On,” the new record floats on a vast, sparkling sea of experimental folk. Read the review here. Stream

5:00 p.m. – Rambler Kane (Gazebo Stage) Country Recommended If You Like: Charley Crockett, Vincent Neil Emerson, Brent Cobb Jacksonville singer-songwriter Rambler Kane dispenses good, no-nonsense and coy-free country and country-rock that often displays the facets of the form – relentless rhythm section in two-four, rolling finger-picked acoustic guitar and pining lyricism. Kane is a staple on the Northeast Florida scene, a working musician with gigs around town and regular festival slots. Stream

5:30 p.m. – Ava Mendoza (Main Stage) Jazz Recommended If You Like: Mendoza Hoff Revels, King Khan, Madadkin In the niche world of contemporary avant-garde jazz, guitarist Ava Mendoza is a household name. On her latest, Mendoza leads a trio of collaborators who are similarly lauded. On “Diablada” the first single from her album with supergroup Ava Hoff Revels, Mendoza and company – tenor saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, electric bassist Devin Hoff and drummer Ches Smith – take their music to unanticipated and rewarding heights. Read Daniel A. Brown’s full review. Stream

6:00 p.m. – Lindsey Mills (Gazebo Stage) Indie Rock/Guitar Pop Recommended If You Like: Camera Obscura, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Rumour Mill South Florida-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lindsey Mills is a staple of the West Palm Beach scene. Aside from touring as a member of aughts breakout-indie-rock band Surfer Blood, Mills writes and performs enjoyable guitar pop with lyrics that bounce between earnest and sardonic. Stream

6:30 p.m. – Ebonique (Main Stage) R&B/Neo-Soul Recommended If You Like: Ari Lennox, Yaya Bey, Jamila Woods Songstress Ebonique is no stranger to Duval’s R&B scene. But her first-class voice garnered extra attention in recent years. In the spring of 2021, the singer-songwriter released the four-song EP Edge Control, a collection of sultry R&B that drips with the kind of freedom of expression enjoyed by an artist seemingly coming into her own. Duval musicians took notice, as Ebonique has since been a featured artist on several local releases. In late 2022, she released the single “Cascade” to much local fanfare. Stream

7:00 p.m. – Rude Television (Gazebo Stage) Garage Rock Recommended If You Like: Osees, Ty Segall, Devo West Palm Beach’s Rude Television brings a distinctive garage-rock pummel, bouncing and banging between noise-y sonic assaults and springy, (semi-)danceable ditties. The group has already dispensed two EPs in 2024, delivering their Sunshine State racket with gusto. Stream

7:30 p.m. – Cumgirl8 (Main Stage) Post Punk Recommended If You Like: Stuck, Cola, Tanukichan New York City collective Cumgirl8 pairs their catchy post-punk wallop with madcap energy and a performance art bent, all of which has made them a much-buzzed about live act. The group’s latest, the 2023 EP Phantasea Pharm, is a six-song detonation of an intriguing mix of sludge, stoner rock, punk and pop that Pitchfork says spotlights the group’s “sleazy wit.” Stream

8:45 p.m. – Ebony-Payne English Hip Hop/Jazz/Spoken Word A longtime pillar of Duval’s hip-hop scene Ebony Payne-English is the city’s defacto poet laureate. In 2021 she dropped Kuongoza, her sixth studio album, which was released with an accompanying visual: a full-length hip-hopera of the same name. In 2022, she released Bits & Pieces, a 12-song album and poetry book of the same name. That same year, Payne-English’s Tiny Desk Contest submission — a performance of the song “Kuongoza” was chosen as a Top Shelf selection. Stream

10:00 p.m. – Caroline Rose Singer-Songwriter/Pop Recommended If You Like: Sharon Van Etten, Chastity Belt, Alvvays Over four full-length albums, the singer and multi-instrumentalist Caroline Rose has continued to expand their sound, exploring new territory while remaining one of the most critically-appreciated songwriter’s of her generation. Rose’s emotional, breakup-tracing fourth album, 2023’s The Art of Forgetting, is the artist’s most sonically ambitious record to date, and with Jax locals Glenn Michael Van Dyke and Lena Simon backing Rose, the tour for the record was arguably one of the most buzzed-about live-music events of 2023. (Watch KEXP’s Cheryl Waters gush about it and the new record during Rose’s live session here.) Stream

Sunday, February 25 (Gates Open at 1 p.m.)

Sunday’s schedule below. Click on the artist to learn more and sample their music.

Tap/Click the → for a Vibe Check

12:30 p.m. – Hello Mr. Joe (Gazebo Stage) Children’s Music Recommended If You Like: Sesame Street, Fred Rogers, The Wiggles Northeast Florida’s premiere children’s music performer, Hello Mr. Joe (aka Jacksonville Public Library librarian Joe Gaskin) is a savvy singer-songwriter who blends music, education and storytelling into an impressive persona that draws the short-pants set into the power of learning through music. Topics like creativity (the EDM-style “Writing a Song!”) and nature (the weirdly somber-yet-catchy “Move Like a Sloth”) are handled in an inclusive and fun way, and when Hello Mr. Joe isn’t rocking the Winterland stage, he’s also a regular performer at the Cummer Museum, MOCA Jax, and MOSH. Stream

1:30 p.m. – Erica Reese (Main Stage) Indie Rock/Folk Recommended If You Like: Neko Case, Cat Power, Angel Olsen As one half of the local duo Coastal Creature, singer-songwriter Erica Reese is no stranger to penning dreamy sugar-sweet pop that has enough cerebral wallop to keep it from being overly saccharine. Reese’s tune “I Know Now” is a good indicator of her hazy romanticism and prior to her appearance at Winterland, she drops her latest single, “Pretty.” Read Scott Russell’s review of Coastal Creature’s track, “Lemonade” here. Stream

2:00 p.m. – Speaker Series w/ Ari Fouriezos (Gazebo Stage) Ari Fouriezos will discuss the ins-and-outs of artist management. Ari Fouriezos is a Brooklyn-based artist manager currently working with Friendly Announcer, a boutique management company that represents groundbreaking artists including Caroline Rose and Big Thief, among others. Fouriezos began their career booking and promoting shows across Atlanta, before founding the booking/artist management-development company Sorry, Mom! Productions. After moving to Brooklyn in 2017, Fouriezos focussed their work on artist management, and they have strived to build artist rosters that center queer artists.

2:30 p.m. – Yaupon Holly (Main Stage) Garage Rock Recommended If You Like: Ty Segall, Motörhead, Blue Cheer While they are as regional as sunburn and a warm light beer, the psych-garage merchants known as Yaupon Holly seemingly channel some 1970 UK cellar band room, where 100-watt tube amps devour all sunlight. While a relatively young group of Jacksonville rocker upstarts, Yaupon Holly and their delectably all-hope-is-lost track “No Aces” seem to worship at the altar of ‘60s psych-rockers who chose the Winter of Discontent over the Summer of Love. Read Daniel A. Brown’s review of “No Aces” here. Stream

3:00 p.m. – Q&A w/ Ari Fouriezos (Gazebo Stage) Ari Fouriezos will answer audience questions about artist management. Ari Fouriezos is a Brooklyn-based artist manager currently working with Friendly Announcer, a boutique management company that represents groundbreaking artists including Caroline Rose and Big Thief, among others. Fouriezos began their career booking and promoting shows across Atlanta, before founding the booking/artist management-development company Sorry, Mom! Productions. After moving to Brooklyn in 2017, Fouriezos focussed their work on artist management, and they have strived to build artist rosters that center queer artists.

3:30 p.m. – Coyboi (Main Stage) Indie Pop Recommended If You Like: The Sundays, Norah Jones, The Smiths The dynamic duo of Duval singer-songwriters Cortnie Frazier and Ihlan Maglore, Coyboi create a singular blend of soul/R&B arrangements chrome-plated through orchestral-rich production. Last year’s “Violets” finds the band in full bloom, a jazzy ballad to the distraction of love, packaged in an inventive chord progression with a top-flight band delivering the goods. Coyboi are well-planted in the current wave of emerging Duval Co. musicians, digging deep from a pool of influences but loyal only to their own genre-jumping sensibilities. Stream

4 p.m. – Soap Bar (Gazebo Stage) Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: The Shins, Built to Spill, Pinback Local band Soap Bar keep it clean and tidy with their special blend of twee-emo (“twee-mo,” anyone?) that is earnest without succumbing to a coy overdose. Their All You Can Eat EP is a micro-buffet of angular guitars, earnest vocals, and a no-frills delivery. Stream

4:30 p.m. – K.UTIE (Main Stage) R&B/Neo-Soul Recommended If You Like: The Time, Lauryn Hill, Jamila Woods As one half of the Duval R&B/soul/hip-hop/what-have-you duo Bright Purpel (you read that correctly), singer-songwriter K.UTIE seemingly arrived on the local music scene fully formed. Her recent single “Trance,” and it’s accompanying video directed by Weighted Sailor, seems like it’s already a hit, and is just waiting for the rest of the world to catch up. Whether as a solo artist or with her Bright Purpel creative cohort Jeremy Ryan, there is a unique and side-stream sensibility to K.UTIE’s music, informed and forward looking, and luckily for Winterland fest-goers, she is also a high-energy live performer. Stream

5:00 p.m. – The Dreambows (Gazebo Stage) Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: Jesus and Mary Chain, Spectrum, NEU! South Florida psych-leaning rockers seem to like to stay on one chord for just a little too long, riding out the riff to the point of discomfort, and we at JME are hardly complaining. Earlier forays into surf-wop like “Peridot Pendulum,” with its coy theremin, have now been supplanted with the electro-weirdness of “Cake.” Stream

5:30 p.m. – Seagate (Main Stage) Garage/Psych Recommended If You Like: Back from the Grave comps, Killed By Death comps, The Gories Whatever weird pollutant currently infecting the local water supply is apparently creating a squadron of barely-legal Northeast Florida garage rock bands. Exhibit A: In recent years, Seagate have released a gradual glob of fuzz-rich garage rock; their recent full-length Pork is an eight-song collection of short-and-sweet rockers with just enough hallucinatory weirdness to keep listeners engaged for the full trip. Stream

6:00 p.m. – Bobby Kid (Gazebo Stage) Indie Folk Recommended If You Like: Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin, Faye Webster Since 2017, local indie band Bobby Kid have methodically released a series of singles intent on chronicling heartbreak, while breaking a few hearts in the process. Last year’s full-length Babyface was an impressive callback to ‘90s-era mopesters like Sebadoh and Elliot Smith, with the certain emotional skills of vocalist Anna Lester tuned deeply into the Bobby Kid the band’s effective low-key restraint. Watch Bobby Kid perform an exclusive set on the JME Soundstage. Stream

6:30 p.m. – Donzii (Main Stage) Indie Rock Recommended If You Like: Joy Division, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Nation of Language Miami post-punkers Donzii wear their blackened hearts on their leather sleeves and we, humble and morose music fans, are better for it. Led by the icy-siren call of vocalist Jenna Balfe, the band has released a half dozen EPs and singles of refreshingly bleak dark-wave jams that thankfully translate to the dancefloor (or, in the case with, Winterland, grassy field). Stream

7:45 p.m.- Isaiah Collier & the Chosen Few (Main Stage) Jazz Recommended If You Like: John Coltrane, Alice Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders One of the current standouts of Chicago’s red-hot jazz scene, 25-year-old saxophonist Isaiah Collier is reshaping spiritual jazz for a new generation. His latest, 2021’s Cosmic Transitions, was recorded on what would have been John Coltrane’s 94th birthday and was subsequently namechecked as the best jazz album of that year by several tuned-in publications. Collier and his band, the Chosen Few, also do a stunning, very-extraterrestrial version of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, which notably was written here in Jacksonville by James Weldon Johnson. Stream

9:00 p.m. – Osees (Main Stage) Psych/Garage Recommended If You Like: Ty Segall, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Frankie and the Witch Fingers Led by the uncontainably frenetic frontman John Dwyer, for going on three decades Thee Oh Sees (or The Ohsees or The Oh Sees, or Oh Sees, or currently: Osees) have been on the forefront, and stayed ahead, of every successive garage rock revival. The band’s latest, 2023’s Intercepted Message, is the group’s 26th studio album. With garage-pop ditties, electro-dance bangers and plenty of proto-punk pummel, it showcases the band at its best volume – 11 or higher. Stream

Know Before You Go:

Festival Site Address: James Weldon Johnson Park is located at 135 W. Monroe Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202. MAP

PARKING: Street parking in plentiful in Jacksonville’s Downtown. Metered parking spots are FREE on weekends and after 6 p.m. There are paid parking garages scattered about Downtown. You can use this interactive map to find all the garage and surface-parking lots. Be prepared to walk a few blocks.

🔴 A majority portion of the festival is free and open to the public where you can catch all of the Gazebo Stage performances, shop the Local Makers Market, grab a bite from one of our food trucks, enjoy a beverage, shop at @tigerrecs and the Official Winterland Merch Store.

🟣 The ticketed portion of the festival will have a fenced perimeter that may impede the line of sight to the mainstage where the majority of the music will be performed. Inside this zone you will find more food trucks, bars, a draft beer truck, bathrooms, and a skate ramp hosted by @ladyskateday .

***Ticket holders are able to move freely between the two areas with their wristbands. Tickets here.