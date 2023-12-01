Jax Indie Band Teal Peel Shares Debut Album Ahead of Vinyl Release Show on WJCT Soundstage 

Teal Peel plays the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, December 7. Their debut full length, 'Country River,' is out now on all streaming platforms | Courtesy of the artist

Popular Jacksonville-based indie-rock band Teal Peel has shared Country River, the group’s debut long player, ahead of a vinyl release show on the WJCT Soundstage next week.

In addition to the four songs from the band’s 2023 Sandy EP – the dynamic soft-loud slacker-rock single “Smello Coffee”; the pensive insect odes “How Many Bugs” and “Fruit Flies”; the laid-back, surf-inflected title track “Sandy” – the nine-song full length features five newly-released tracks. The band is pressing the album to vinyl, making use of unique colorways and offering limited-edition variants exclusively to release-show attendees (purchase tickets and/or exclusive vinyl bundles here.)

The project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Neal, Teal Peel melds a complex-yet-enjoyable soundscape of lo-fi indie-folk, alternative rock and improvisational ambience with Neal’s singer-songwriter skillset and laidback delivery. As a sound engineer, Neal’s been on the road of late, running the board for multiple bands including big-time Jax indie act flipturn, assuring that the ascendant five-piece sound good at large venues and big festivals.

Teal Peel debuted in 2021 with the chugging, Pixies-esque “Smello Coffee,” and released a diverse succession of singles, which culminated with Sandy earlier this year. The title track of that EP uses a familial anecdote as a metaphor for peace of mind over reverb-drenched guitar and moody pedal steel, courtesy of Landon Gay (Howdy). (Read and listen to an interview with Neal about “Sandy” here.) There’s a little bit of Kurt Vile-esque singularity to Neal’s guitar work, with an undeniable Alex-G-esque diversity to Teal Peel’s growing catalog.

Country River is available on all streaming platforms. Spin it on that which you prefer here.

Exclusive release show variant of Country River on vinyl available only to those who purchase vinyl with their general admission ticket

Teal Peel plays live on the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, December 7 (Tickets here). The concert features a performance of the band’s debut album with a never-before-seen accompanying visual display and an expanded live band creating a fully immersive live audio-visual experience. Country River vinyl records will be available in person for the first time at this event in a variety of unique designs inspired by the album’s narrative. Jacksonville band Coyboi opens the show (read about Coyboi’s latest single here).