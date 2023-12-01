Jax Indie Band Teal Peel Shares Debut Album Ahead of Vinyl Release Show on WJCT Soundstage 

By Matthew Shaw
Image
Teal Peel plays the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, December 7. Their debut full length, 'Country River,' is out now on all streaming platforms | Courtesy of the artist

Popular Jacksonville-based indie-rock band Teal Peel has shared Country River, the group’s debut long player, ahead of a vinyl release show on the WJCT Soundstage next week. 

In addition to the four songs from the band’s 2023 Sandy EP – the dynamic soft-loud slacker-rock single “Smello Coffee”; the pensive insect odes “How Many Bugs” and “Fruit Flies”; the laid-back, surf-inflected title track “Sandy” – the nine-song full length features five newly-released tracks. The band is pressing the album to vinyl, making use of unique colorways and offering limited-edition variants exclusively to release-show attendees (purchase tickets and/or exclusive vinyl bundles here.)

The project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Taylor Neal, Teal Peel melds a complex-yet-enjoyable soundscape of lo-fi indie-folk, alternative rock and improvisational ambience with Neal’s singer-songwriter skillset and laidback delivery. As a sound engineer, Neal’s been on the road of late, running the board for multiple bands including big-time Jax indie act flipturn, assuring that the ascendant five-piece sound good at large venues and big festivals. 

Teal Peel debuted in 2021 with the chugging, Pixies-esque “Smello Coffee,” and released a diverse succession of singles, which culminated with Sandy earlier this year. The title track of that EP uses a familial anecdote as a metaphor for peace of mind over reverb-drenched guitar and moody pedal steel, courtesy of Landon Gay (Howdy). (Read and listen to an interview with Neal about “Sandy” here.) There’s a little bit of Kurt Vile-esque singularity to Neal’s guitar work, with an undeniable Alex-G-esque diversity to Teal Peel’s growing catalog. 

Country River is available on all streaming platforms. Spin it on that which you prefer here. 

Exclusive release show variant of Country River on vinyl available only to those who purchase vinyl with their general admission ticket

Teal Peel plays live on the WJCT Soundstage on Thursday, December 7 (Tickets here). The concert features a performance of the band’s debut album with a never-before-seen accompanying visual display and an expanded live band creating a fully immersive live audio-visual experience. Country River vinyl records will be available in person for the first time at this event in a variety of unique designs inspired by the album’s narrative. Jacksonville band Coyboi opens the show (read about Coyboi’s latest single here).

In this article: Country River, Local Spotlight and Teal Peel

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “New Music Friday | Dolly Parton, Reyna Tropical, Gallant, Real Estate, a Jazz-Funk Masterpiece and More”
Dec. 01, 2023

New Music Friday | Dolly Parton, Reyna Tropical, Gallant, Real Estate, a Jazz-Funk Masterpiece and More

Featured image for “New Lou Reed Biography Offers the Ultimate Narrative of the Vicious NYC Rock Romantic”
Dec. 01, 2023

New Lou Reed Biography Offers the Ultimate Narrative of the Vicious NYC Rock Romantic

Featured image for “How RickoLus Wrote His New Heartfelt, Cinematic Single, “New York””
Dec. 01, 2023

How RickoLus Wrote His New Heartfelt, Cinematic Single, “New York”

Featured image for “Sampha | Tiny Desk Concert”
Nov. 30, 2023

Sampha | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “‘Tapes Volume 1,’ New Release from Jax Indie-Rock Band Seagate, is a Fine and Furious Collection”
Nov. 30, 2023

‘Tapes Volume 1,’ New Release from Jax Indie-Rock Band Seagate, is a Fine and Furious Collection

Featured image for “Real Estate Search for Themselves on “Water Underground,” Lead Single From New Album ‘Daniel’”
Nov. 30, 2023

Real Estate Search for Themselves on “Water Underground,” Lead Single From New Album ‘Daniel’

Featured image for “On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz”
Nov. 28, 2023

On ‘Still Listening,’ Pianist and Herbie-Hancock-Jazz-Competition Winner Jahari Stampley Puts His Stamp on Modern Jazz

Featured image for “Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades””
Nov. 28, 2023

Jax Band Rosewilder Unveils their Swan Song with Final Single, “Cherry Leaves and Razor Blades”

Featured image for “Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’”
Nov. 27, 2023

Kali Malone Crosses the Abyss with Her Latest Avant-Drone Release, ‘All Life Long’

Featured image for “Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!””
Nov. 27, 2023

Gallant Teams With Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Keyon Harrold on Mid-Tempo Stunner, “311!”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

A Choral Christmas A Choral Christmas with the University of North Florida Choirs Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Tchaikovsky & Barber Tchaikovsky & Barber Jacksonville Symphony with Joyce Yang Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Three Dog Nightmare Three Dog Nightmare with Chris Tapper Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 12/1 @ 7:30 PM Late Night Radio Late Night Radio with parkbreezy and Motifv Underbelly Fri. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) with Parker Gispert Intuition Ale Works Sat. 12/2 @ 12:00 PM Bret Michaels Bret Michaels with Night Ranger The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 12/2 @ 7:00 PM Daniel Mason (Hank LLL) Daniel Mason (Hank LLL) with Possum Husskey, Mudtown and Danny Attack Kona Skatepark Sat. 12/2 @ 7:00 PM Homegrown Losers Debut Show Homegrown Losers Debut Show Featuring Headchaser and Souvineer Jack Rabbits Sat. 12/2 @ 7:00 PM Tchaikovsky & Barber Tchaikovsky & Barber Jacksonville Symphony with Joyce Yang Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 12/2 @ 7:30 PM Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country with Eggy Underbelly Sat. 12/2 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…