Under-the-Radar NYC Artist Farrah Hanna’s “TMILTM” is ROYL beabadoobee, Lomelda, Slow Pulp, etc

Brooklyn-based indie singer-songwriter Farrah Hanna serenades listeners with her latest single, “TMILTM,” a heartbreak ballad that asks a former lover the questions left unspoken.
Originally from Virginia, Hannah’s making a mark on the Big Apple’s big indie scene, recently performing at the beloved Bushwick art-and-performance hub Rubulad with Jacksonville-bred artist Brianna Maclean (Primary School). “TMILTM,” is the first single released in preparation for her upcoming EP, Conversations with Friends, due out in the fall. Her soft, restrained singing voice paired with fuzzy guitars meld the best parts of shoegaze and indie-folk into one comprehensive sound.
Recommended if you like (ROYL): beabadoobee, Lomelda and Slow Pulp
