Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 7-13

Jason Isbell, Queer Country Disco, Stephen Marley and more

By JME Staff
Jason Isbell press photo
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit's latest is 'Weathervanes.' They play The Amp on Saturday with the Baseball Project | Courtesy of the artist

A cappella 

Pentatonix – Wednesday, August 9 

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Inarguably talented, unmistakably twee a cappella pop group Pentatonix performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Wednesday. 

Reggae 

Stephen Marley – Friday, August 11

The Amp | St. Augustine 

One of several talented scions of the Marley legacy, Stephen Marley visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

Singer-Songwriter/Indie Rock 

rickoLus – Friday, August 11

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Backed by an all-star band of FL players, standout local singer-songwriter rickoLus will be joined by Orlando’s The Pauses as the two bands kick off a run of Sunshine State dates at Jack Rabbits on Friday. Read about the impetus for rickoLus’ upcoming journey here

Country/Americana

Queer Country Disco – Saturday, August 12

WJCT Studios | Downtown Jacksonville 

Asheville’s Rachel Angel and locals Daddy and Folk is People headline this year’s Queer Country Disco, a celebration of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC artists’ contributions to country and Americana music, on Saturday at WJCT Studios. Read the full show announcement here

Country/Americana 

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Saturday, August 12

The Amp | St. Augustine

Fresh off the release of his latest studio album, Weathervanes, Renowned singer-songwriter Jason Isbell returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday with The Baseball Project (feat. R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills). Read a review of Isbell’s latest here

