Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 7-13

Jason Isbell, Queer Country Disco, Stephen Marley and more
A cappella
Pentatonix – Wednesday, August 9
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Inarguably talented, unmistakably twee a cappella pop group Pentatonix performs at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Wednesday.
Reggae
Stephen Marley – Friday, August 11
The Amp | St. Augustine
One of several talented scions of the Marley legacy, Stephen Marley visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter/Indie Rock
rickoLus – Friday, August 11
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Backed by an all-star band of FL players, standout local singer-songwriter rickoLus will be joined by Orlando’s The Pauses as the two bands kick off a run of Sunshine State dates at Jack Rabbits on Friday. Read about the impetus for rickoLus’ upcoming journey here.
Country/Americana
Queer Country Disco – Saturday, August 12
WJCT Studios | Downtown Jacksonville
Asheville’s Rachel Angel and locals Daddy and Folk is People headline this year’s Queer Country Disco, a celebration of LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC artists’ contributions to country and Americana music, on Saturday at WJCT Studios. Read the full show announcement here.
Country/Americana
Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Saturday, August 12
The Amp | St. Augustine
Fresh off the release of his latest studio album, Weathervanes, Renowned singer-songwriter Jason Isbell returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday with The Baseball Project (feat. R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills). Read a review of Isbell’s latest here.