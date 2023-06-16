Rachel Angel, Daddy, Folk Is People to Headline this Year’s Queer Country Disco in Jacksonville

Queer Country Disco — the annual event celebrating the music of queer Americana and country artists — is back for another rodeo. Featuring performances by Asheville-by-way-of-Miami alt-country star Rachel Angel, Duval electro-pop artist Daddy and Jax Americana band Folk is People (with more acts to be announced soon), QCD 2023 will be held Saturday, August 12 at WJCT Studios.

Founded by Jacksonville musician and educator Stacey Bennett (who performs as Folk Is People), QCD seeks to highlight the pioneering contributions of queer and BIPOC artists to country music and Americana. “Historically, country music concerts have not been the most inviting places for queer people,” Bennett said in a press release for the event. Through QCD, Bennett has sought to create a space for “queer folks and their stories, a space for performers and attendees to connect through art while celebrating the diversity within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

For the last two years, QCD was held in the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works, selling out the venue last year. The event moves to WJCT Studios, with performances on the JME Soundstage, as well as vendor booths and other activations throughout the building. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their “most fashionable country western get-up” and “prepare to hang out and boot scoot.”

Queer Country Disco is held on Saturday, August 12 at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville. Tickets start at $30. Tickets are on sale.