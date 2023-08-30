Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle Headline 904 Soul Showcase at Sing Out Loud

Jacksonville artists Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle, along with DJ Larry Love, will perform as part of the Sing Out Loud festival’s 904 Soul showcase on Saturday, September 9 at Dog Rose Brewing in St. Augustine’s historic district.

The showcase was put together by Mr. Al Pete, the Jacksonville hip-hop artist, DJ, media mogul and contributor to the Jacksonville Music Experience.

“These are all artists that have been working consistently on their craft and putting out new music,” said Mr. Al Pete about the lineup he’s curated. “They have great content that needs to be on the main stage more, and hopefully [the showcase] is a step forward.”

Savvy JME supporters will surely recognize the artists headlining the 904 Soul showcase. Singer and songwriter Ebonique earned local buzz for her four-song EP Edge Control. Her latest single is “Respectfully.”

Broadway Louie pinged our radar in the spring with the retro stylings of his 13-song release, Magick, which features the bouncy, summertime jam “lookin‘.” Kearsten Monielle‘s latest is Flutters, an EP that showcases her impressive range and agile vocal skills.

On what attendees can expect from the night’s performers, Mr. Al Pete said, “Talent and feeling.” He praised the group as “creative individuals,” each with a “unique vision” for their own music. “Experiencing them live on stage enhances their vision to the public.”

Popular Duval producer and turntable master DJ Larry Love, whose known widely for his collaborations with Jax hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture, will keep things lively during set changeovers.

The 904 Soul showcase expands on what is already a packed month of Sing Out Loud programming, which includes the two-day Francis Field Showcase — Yola, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more — and dozens of local showcases across the city of St. Augustine throughout the month of September.

The JME Presents: 904 Soul showcase is held Saturday, September 9 at Dog Rose Brewing. It’s free to attend. More information.