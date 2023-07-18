Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming

By JME Staff
Sing Out Loud Event image

Sing Out Loud, St. Augustine’s month-long music festival, has added three more free events to its 2023 programming: Lincolnville Porch Fest (September 16), the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market (September 19) and the St. Augustine Record Fair (September 24).

True to form, the folks behind SOL have packed the month of September with tons of music. Programming for SOL 2023 already includes the two-day ticketed Francis Field Showcase featuring Black Keys, Lord Huron, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more; a free performance by indie-icons Yo La Tengo on the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Backyard Stage; and dozens of local showcases and venues in and around the city (Northeast Florida Bands: apply here).

On Sunday, September 16 SOL will partner with Lincolnville Porch Fest, an annual music festival held in the historic St. Augustine neighborhood, for an all-day affair, featuring more than two-dozen acts on five stages. The event, which is free to attend, culminates with show at St. George Street’s Colonial Oak for an evening performance. On Tuesday, September 19, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market brings more live music, plus food trucks and local vendors to the grounds of the Amp.

And on Sunday, September 24, crucial St. Augustine vinyl retailer Tone Vendor presents a record fair with dozens of vendors, food trucks, DJ’s and even more live music on hand. The record fair takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

In this article: 2023, Lincolnville Porch Fest, night market, record fair, Sing Out Loud, SOL, st. augustine and St. Augustine Amphitheatre

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?”
Jul. 18, 2023

Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?

Featured image for “On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song”
Jul. 18, 2023

On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song

Featured image for “The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records”
Jul. 13, 2023

The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records

Featured image for “50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop”
Jul. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop

Featured image for “Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup”
Jul. 12, 2023

Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup

Featured image for “Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds””
Jul. 11, 2023

Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds”

Featured image for “On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish”
Jul. 10, 2023

On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish

Featured image for “Playlist | Best New Music of July”
Jul. 10, 2023

Playlist | Best New Music of July

Featured image for “Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip”
Jul. 10, 2023

Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip

Featured image for “New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7”
Jul. 07, 2023

New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Young The Giant Young The Giant with Milky Chance The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/20 @ 6:00 PM Darius Rucker Darius Rucker with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors Daily’s Place Thu. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night Songwriters Night Jessica Hope, Rick Kennedy, Folk is People Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM snOre snOre with Indorphine and Dig Dog Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/21 @ 6:00 PM Demon F*ck Demon F*ck with Split Lip, Direct Burial and Necro Morphic Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Yellowcard Yellowcard with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and more Daily’s Place Fri. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Brahm Brahm Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/21 @ 8:00 PM The Pine Box Dwellers The Pine Box Dwellers Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Virginia Sweet Virginia Sweet Jack Rabbits Sat. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Michael Franti & Spearhead Michael Franti & Spearhead with Fortunate Youth The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sun. 07/23 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…