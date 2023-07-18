Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming

Sing Out Loud, St. Augustine’s month-long music festival, has added three more free events to its 2023 programming: Lincolnville Porch Fest (September 16), the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market (September 19) and the St. Augustine Record Fair (September 24).

True to form, the folks behind SOL have packed the month of September with tons of music. Programming for SOL 2023 already includes the two-day ticketed Francis Field Showcase featuring Black Keys, Lord Huron, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more; a free performance by indie-icons Yo La Tengo on the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Backyard Stage; and dozens of local showcases and venues in and around the city (Northeast Florida Bands: apply here).

On Sunday, September 16 SOL will partner with Lincolnville Porch Fest, an annual music festival held in the historic St. Augustine neighborhood, for an all-day affair, featuring more than two-dozen acts on five stages. The event, which is free to attend, culminates with show at St. George Street’s Colonial Oak for an evening performance. On Tuesday, September 19, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market brings more live music, plus food trucks and local vendors to the grounds of the Amp.

And on Sunday, September 24, crucial St. Augustine vinyl retailer Tone Vendor presents a record fair with dozens of vendors, food trucks, DJ’s and even more live music on hand. The record fair takes place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.