Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup

Enduring indie icons Yo La Tengo have been added to this year’s Sing Out Loud programming, the team at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced in a press release.

The inimitable trio will perform for free on the Backyard Stage at the Amp on Saturday, September 9. The band’s show expands on what is already a packed month of programming, which includes the two-day Francis Field Showcase — Yola, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more — and dozens of yet-to-be-announced local showcases across the city of St. Augustine throughout the month of September.

As Yo La Tengo’s triad — Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew — nears its fourth decade together, the group explores new sonic territory on its 17th studio album, This Stupid World (tracks from which are currently in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4, JME’s music-discovery station). The record has been praised by Pitchfork, which called This Stupid World the band’s “liveliest album in at least a decade,” and The Guardian, which said the record was “a glorious blend of squalling guitars and introspective ballads.”

Yo La Tengo plays the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 9 as part of the Sing Out Loud festival. The all-ages show is free to attend. More information: singoutloudfrestival.com