Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup

By JME Staff
Yo La Tengo press photo
Indie icons Yo La Tengo will play for free as part of this year's Sing Out Loud Festival | Cheryl Dunn, courtesy of the artist

Enduring indie icons Yo La Tengo have been added to this year’s Sing Out Loud programming, the team at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced in a press release.

The inimitable trio will perform for free on the Backyard Stage at the Amp on Saturday, September 9. The band’s show expands on what is already a packed month of programming, which includes the two-day Francis Field Showcase — Yola, The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers and more — and dozens of yet-to-be-announced local showcases across the city of St. Augustine throughout the month of September.

As Yo La Tengo’s triad — Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew — nears its fourth decade together, the group explores new sonic territory on its 17th studio album, This Stupid World (tracks from which are currently in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4, JME’s music-discovery station). The record has been praised by Pitchfork, which called This Stupid World the band’s “liveliest album in at least a decade,” and The Guardian, which said the record was “a glorious blend of squalling guitars and introspective ballads.”

Yo La Tengo plays the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 9 as part of the Sing Out Loud festival. The all-ages show is free to attend. More information: singoutloudfrestival.com

In this article: Backyard Stage, concert, Festival, Live music, Sing Out Loud, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Yo La Tengo

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop”
Jul. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop

Featured image for “Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds””
Jul. 11, 2023

Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds”

Featured image for “On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish”
Jul. 10, 2023

On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish

Featured image for “Playlist | Best New Music of July”
Jul. 10, 2023

Playlist | Best New Music of July

Featured image for “Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip”
Jul. 10, 2023

Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip

Featured image for “New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7”
Jul. 07, 2023

New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7

Featured image for “For the Jacksonville Music Scene, Little Alley Shows Offer Intimacy and Discovery”
Jul. 07, 2023

For the Jacksonville Music Scene, Little Alley Shows Offer Intimacy and Discovery

Featured image for “Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’”
Jul. 07, 2023

Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’

Featured image for “Meridian Brothers | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 07, 2023

Meridian Brothers | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Juvenile | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 05, 2023

Juvenile | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Staircase Spirit Staircase Spirit Kona Skatepark Thu. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Bit Brigade Bit Brigade with Limo Scene Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/13 @ 7:00 PM Dierks Bentley Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack Daily’s Place Thu. 07/13 @ 7:00 PM Nurko Nurko Myth Nightclub Thu. 07/13 @ 9:00 PM Heatback Heatback with NGY and Awaystead Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/14 @ 6:00 PM Bold City Circuit: Sad Girl Happy Hour Bold City Circuit: Sad Girl Happy Hour with Jessica Hope, Megan McKenzie and Elyse Berlin House Show Fri. 07/14 @ 7:30 PM Space Oddity: The David Bowie Experience Space Oddity: The David Bowie Experience Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Tina & Her Pony Tina & Her Pony Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Trixter Acoustic Trixter Acoustic with Kamenar Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Lifted Riffs Lifted Riffs with Blind Purpose and Killer Larry Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/15 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…