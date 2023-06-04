Best Live Music This Week | June 5-11

Logic, Subhumans, Conrad Tao, Rebelution and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Southern Rock
Them Dirty Roses – Tuesday, June 6
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Alabama-bred Southern-rock torchbearers Them Dirty Roses performs at Jack Rabbits with support from Jax’s own keepers of the Southern-rock flame, Fortune Child on Tuesday.
Reggae
Rebelution – Wednesday & Thursday, June 7 & 8
The Amp | St. Augustine
No strangers to The Amp (they cut a live album there), SoCal reggae band Rebelution returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for two nights, starting Wednesday.
Jazz
Akia Uwanda – June 8
Little Alley Show | Downtown Jacksonville
The first in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, jazz-rooted singer and composer Akia Uwanda performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street.
Punk
Subhumans – Thursday, June 8
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Legendary anarchist-UK-punks Subhumans return to Jax, playing Jack Rabbits with Upchuck and Gilt on Thursday.
Classical
Conrad Tao – Saturday, June 10
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
A sincere maestro of the millennial age, pianist Conrad Tao will again tickle the ivories of the Steinway concert grand piano alongside the Jacksonville Symphony, this time to perform works by Shostakovich and Prokofiev.
Hip Hop
Logic – Sunday, June 11
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Logic will perform songs from his new record, College Park (which features guest spots from RZA, Lucy Rose, Norah Jones, among others) at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Sunday.