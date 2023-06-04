Best Live Music This Week | June 5-11

Logic, Subhumans, Conrad Tao, Rebelution and more

By JME Staff
Logic press photo
Rapper and producer Logic, whose new record features guest spots from a range of popular artists, plays Daily's Place on Sunday | Courtesy of the artist

Southern Rock 

Them Dirty Roses – Tuesday, June 6

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Alabama-bred Southern-rock torchbearers Them Dirty Roses performs at Jack Rabbits with support from Jax’s own keepers of the Southern-rock flame, Fortune Child on Tuesday. 

Reggae

Rebelution – Wednesday & Thursday, June 7 & 8 

The Amp | St. Augustine

No strangers to The Amp (they cut a live album there), SoCal reggae band Rebelution returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for two nights, starting Wednesday. 

Jazz

Akia Uwanda – June 8 

Little Alley Show | Downtown Jacksonville 

The first in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, jazz-rooted singer and composer Akia Uwanda performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street. 

Punk 

Subhumans – Thursday, June 8 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Legendary anarchist-UK-punks Subhumans return to Jax, playing Jack Rabbits with Upchuck and Gilt on Thursday. 

Classical 

Conrad Tao – Saturday, June 10 

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

A sincere maestro of the millennial age, pianist Conrad Tao will again tickle the ivories of the Steinway concert grand piano alongside the Jacksonville Symphony, this time to perform works by Shostakovich and Prokofiev. 

Hip Hop

Logic – Sunday, June 11

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Logic will perform songs from his new record, College Park (which features guest spots from RZA, Lucy Rose, Norah Jones, among others) at Daily’s Place Amphitheater on Sunday. 

