Best Live Music in Jacksonville | April 24-30

Billy Idol, New Edition, Fruit Bats, rickoLus & Angel Garcia
Rock
Billy Idol – Tuesday, April 25
The Amp | St. Augustine
Eighties legend Billy Idol brings his power-pop-rock songbook (and iconic snarl) to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Tuesday.
Rock
Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo – Wednesday, April 26
The Amp | St. Augustine
The husband-and-wife team made up of singer-songwriter Pat Benetar and songwriter and producer Neil Giraldo perform together as a veritable super duo at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday.
Singer-Songwriter/Lounge
rickoLus & the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, April 28
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Prolific local songwriter rickoLus teams with multi-instrumentalist Angel Garcia for a night of newly-arranged original tunes and lounge-y covers when rickoLus and & the Angel Garcia Quartet play Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. Read our story about the unique collaboration.
R&B
New Edition – Saturday, April 29
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Eighties R&B megastars and boy-band icons New Edition perform at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with Keith Sweat on Saturday.
Indie-Folk
Fruit Bats – Sunday, April 30
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
The popular Chicago-bred indie-folk rock group founded by singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson, Fruit Bats, visits Intuition Ale Works on Sunday night. Read our show announcement feature to learn more about Fruit Bats.