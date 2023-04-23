Best Live Music in Jacksonville | April 24-30

Billy Idol, New Edition, Fruit Bats, rickoLus & Angel Garcia

Fruit Bats press photo
Indie-folk rock group Fruit Bats plays Intuition on Sunday

Rock

Billy Idol – Tuesday, April 25

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Eighties legend Billy Idol brings his power-pop-rock songbook (and iconic snarl) to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo – Wednesday, April 26 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

The husband-and-wife team made up of singer-songwriter Pat Benetar and songwriter and producer Neil Giraldo perform together as a veritable super duo at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter/Lounge 

rickoLus & the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, April 28 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Prolific local songwriter rickoLus teams with multi-instrumentalist Angel Garcia for a night of newly-arranged original tunes and lounge-y covers when rickoLus and & the Angel Garcia Quartet play Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. Read our story about the unique collaboration. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

R&B

New Edition – Saturday, April 29 

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Eighties R&B megastars and boy-band icons New Edition perform at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with Keith Sweat on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie-Folk 

Fruit Bats – Sunday, April 30 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

The popular Chicago-bred indie-folk rock group founded by singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson, Fruit Bats, visits Intuition Ale Works on Sunday night. Read our show announcement feature to learn more about Fruit Bats.  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

