With “La La,” Jax Progressive-Soul Duo Bright Purpel has Preemptively Bloomed the Local Song of the Summer

By Daniel A. Brown
Bright Purpel press photo
Bright Purpel, courtesy of the artist

A strong lead-in track from the equally consistent Colors, the debut album from Duval progressive-soul duo Bright Purpel, “La La” is the summertime jam of 2023; bloomed early in the spring. A three-minute paen to being blindsided by love, a fat-free-and-lean production (including tasty brass and a savvy loop of “La La” that is an electro-percussive force unto itself), and the weaving vocal contrast of Bright Purpel co-creators K.UTIE and Jeremy Ryan gliding through the 21st century R&B-meets-DAW realm.

And if K.UTIE’s effortless, wordless vocal solo doesn’t ignite your chakras, call the coroner. While they surely stand strong in their own affections to the form, Bright Purpel sound like kindred spirits to L.O.V.E Culture; another future-looking band not afraid to color outside the lines of genre and limitations. Jeremy Ryan performs with L.O.V.E Culture and Shaggy at the Jax River Jams festival at the Riverfont Plaza in downtown Jacksonville on April 13. 

In this article: Bright Purpel, Colors, duval, jacksonville, Jeremy Ryan, K.UTIE, La La, Local Spotlight, New music, R&B and soul

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy”
Mar. 08, 2023

On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy

Featured image for “Mama’s Broke | Tiny Desk Concert”
Mar. 08, 2023

Mama’s Broke | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals”
Mar. 08, 2023

Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals

Featured image for “Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71”
Mar. 07, 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71

Featured image for “Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy”
Mar. 06, 2023

Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy

Featured image for “2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age”
Mar. 06, 2023

2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age

Featured image for “Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89”
Mar. 06, 2023

Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89

Featured image for “The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week”
Mar. 06, 2023

The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Featured image for “Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour”
Mar. 03, 2023

Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour

Featured image for “Playlist | March’s Best New Music”
Mar. 02, 2023

Playlist | March’s Best New Music

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Friday Night Flicks Friday Night Flicks with John Parker Urban Band and Cacique Jakar Underbelly Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Fruition Fruition with Anthony Da Costa Intuition Ale Works Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel with Richard Smith Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 6:00 PM Reba McEntire Reba McEntire with Terri Clark and The Isaacs VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 03/9 @ 6:30 PM 0 Miles Per Hour 0 Miles Per Hour with Seagate, Teal Peel, and Mak The Walrus Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Little River Band Little River Band The Florida Theatre Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM AK Renny AK Renny with Charlie Hustle, G$, and Matthew Connor 1904 Music Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 9:00 PM Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour Daily’s Place Fri. 03/10 @ 6:30 PM Hang Eleven Hang Eleven with If I’m Lucky and Vermillion Kona Skatepark Fri. 03/10 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…