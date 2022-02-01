Just Announced | Jax River Jams returns to Downtown Jacksonville

After a successful first year, the month-long, multi-genre series of free shows, Jax River Jams, will return to Downtown Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza in April, with another bananas list of headliners including ’90s pop-rockers Spin Doctors, iconic vocal group Boyz II Men, country star Carly Pearce and Atlanta indie-rock darlings Manchester Orchestra.

The announcement from the City of Jacksonville, Downtown Vision and the Business Improvement District follows a deluge of great Northeast Florida concert announcements in recent weeks, including the Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series (kicking off February 18 in St. Johns County), WJCT Public Media’s own JME Showcase Series (kicking off on February 12 at Blue Jay Listening Room) and the two-day Winterland IV––another free concert taking place on the former Landing site (February 26 and 27).

The Jax River Jams will be held each Thursday during the month of April, beginning April 7 with Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel. Full schedule below.

Jax River Jams Presented by VyStar Credit Union | April 7, 14, 21 & 28

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

Website | This is a Free Event | Map

April 7: Spin Doctors and Sister Hazel

April 14: Boyz II Men

April 21: Carly Pearce

April 28: Manchester Orchestra