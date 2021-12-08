Local Spotlight | “HITEM” by LANNDS

Jacksonville psych-pop duo sprouts an auditory oasis

By JME Staff
Press photograph of LANNDS
Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

While the psych-pop music of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace has been reverberating below ground for nearly a half decade, LANNDS has done much to plant the seed to broaden their audience in 2021. Earlier this year, LANNDS’ debut for  Boston-based Run For Cover Records, “In The Garden,” landed on NPR Music’s #NowPlaying blog and earned mentions from big national and international music publications, including Paste and Vanity Fair.

On a new single “HITEM,” the duo returns with more of its potent electronic umami, building a sonic oasis that combines earthy samples with tripped-out atmospherics and transcendentalist lyrics. While “In the Garden” touched on death and rebirth, “HITEM” is an airy safe space for Woodard’s brand of lyrical mysticism.

“Say I’m on your mind the colors seem to fade / Bury me inside your temple I’ll be waiting,” Woodard sings from within an experimental jungle of loops and vocal samples.

“This is a song about meeting someone and trying to be in the present moment even when you know things won’t last,” Woodard said of the song in a press release. “It’s about accepting things as they are with someone you feel like you’ve known before and feeling some sense of nostalgia in that. In some way, it’s also about listening to your intuition and letting things go with the flow and if that means letting go for the time being then that’s what needs to happen.”

The duo also announced that “HITEM” will be included on an upcoming vinyl release of LANNDS’ independently produced lotus EP, which will be shipped out in early 2022.

Dig into LANNDS’ latest auditory refuge via the video above, and stream “HITEM” on your preferred platform below.

In this article: Brian Squillace, electronic, HITEM, jacksonville, LANNDS, psych-pop, Rania Woodard and Run For Cover Records

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “HITEM” by LANNDS”
Dec. 08, 2021

Local Spotlight | “HITEM” by LANNDS
Featured image for “Just Announced | Grammy nominated pop-rock trio HAIM to play Daily’s Place”
Dec. 07, 2021

Just Announced | Grammy nominated pop-rock trio HAIM to play Daily’s Place
Featured image for “Go | ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ @ the Florida Theatre”
Dec. 07, 2021

Go | ‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ @ the Florida Theatre
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘Lines of Flight’ by Georgio Valentino”
Dec. 07, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘Lines of Flight’ by Georgio Valentino
Featured image for “The Best Record Stores in Northeast Florida”
Dec. 06, 2021

The Best Record Stores in Northeast Florida
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Crying For Free” by Jahny Steel”
Dec. 06, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Crying For Free” by Jahny Steel
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team really digs”
Dec. 06, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Three new songs the JME team really digs
Featured image for “Go | The best shows in Northeast Florida this week”
Dec. 06, 2021

Go | The best shows in Northeast Florida this week
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | A juicy playlist of new tunes handpicked by the JME team”
Dec. 06, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | A juicy playlist of new tunes handpicked by the JME team
Featured image for “Wet Leg: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Dec. 03, 2021

Wet Leg: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM