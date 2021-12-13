Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this week

rickoLous’ lounge act, folk Xmas with The Currys, stellar indie rock from Futurebirds and icons of reggae

By JME Staff
Press photograph of Futurebirds
Futurebirds play the Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on Saturday, December 18. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. 

Here’s what the JME team wants to see and hear this week. 

Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus with the Angel Garcia Quartet – Thursday, December 16

The Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | DT Jax

A quartet of topnotch musicians led by Angel Garcia (LPT) will be the Bad Seeds to rickoLus’ Nick Cave on Thursday. The group will perform jazzy, lounge-style mashups of songs from the prolific local singer-songwriter’s catalog, including some from rickoLus’ Springsteen-esque 2021 release Bones at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown taproom. Read our interview with Garcia and rickoLus here. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Folk-Holiday

Christmas with The Currys – Friday, December 17

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Bch

Florida Panhandle-bred folk trio The Currys will perform original tunes and country-bluegrass-folk-inspired renditions of holiday classics at Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. Doors at 8 p.m. 

Tickets | Map

Indie Rock

Futurebirds – Saturday, December 18

The Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Athens-bred quintet Futurebirds bring their indie-rock jangle to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown Jax taproom, performing songs from their catalog of deftly crafted tunes. The band’s latest, the 2021 EP Bloomin features guest-spots by My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets |Map

Reggae 

The Original Wailers – Sunday, December 19

1904 Music Hall | DT Jax

Al Anderson and Junior Marvin, members of the most influential reggae outfit in history will perform many of the most famous reggae songs in history as The Original Wailers on Sunday at Downtown Jax’s 1904 Music Hall. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map 

