Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl

By JME Staff
Checkout counter at Tiger Records in Riverside
Credit: Photograph from Tiger Records Instagram

Vinyl shortage be damned: When Tiger Records celebrates an anniversary, the wax is sure to be in plentiful supply.

In just 24 months in business, the upstart brick-and-mortar music shop in the heart of Riverside has made a case not just for the viability vinyl records, but for the enterprise of independent music stores, omnino. This weekend, Tiger celebrates two years in business, rolling out more than a thousand new records and various new styles of the shop’s ultra-popular line of merchandise.

Shop hours are noon-8p.m., but you might want to get there early to ensure a score. Keep in mind Tiger’s motto: locals get dibs.

Website | Instagram | Map

