Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week

Indie rock, bedroom hip-hop, spooky stoner metal and legendary blues for your Halloween weekend

By JME Staff
Image
All Them Witches may be the perfect band to soundtrack your Halloween Weekend. They play The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works on Friday. | Credit: Photograph by Robby Staebler

If you slept on Thundercat’s visit to Northeast Florida, you’ll surely be disappointed to find out that the incomparable bassist’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall show this Tuesday is sold out. Don’t be disheartened, though. A sold-out show is a good sign that Northeast Florida’s live music scene is alive and well. 

And during a week in which we celebrate the walking dead and other spooky things, there are lots of shows that will make you happy to be on this side of the dirt. 

Here’s the JME team’s picks for the best concerts in Northeast Florida this week (minus the sold-out Thundercat show).  

Indie Rock

Mock Orange with The Sh-Booms – Thursday, October 28

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

For more than 20 years now, critically lauded ‘90s indie outfit Mock Orange has endured. The Indiana-bred rock quartet continues to crank out quality guitar-centric fare, playing to appreciative audiences around the world. The band makes a pit stop at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Thursday, performing songs from their latest The Record Play. Funky Orlando ensemble The Sh-Booms opens. Doors at 7 p.m.   

Tickets

Map

Hip-hop 

Moonchyldd – Friday, October 29 

Jessie Ball duPont Center | DT Jax

A rising star in Jacksonville’s hip-hop community, Moonchyldd is this week’s Moving the Margins: Platform Performances’ featured artist, taking to the ad-hoc stage on the Ocean Street side of the Jessie Ball duPont Center’s Corner Gallery. The bedroom hip-hop artist’s performance coincides with the final weekend of Jacksonville-based mixed-media artist Overstreet Ducasse’s stay as the gallery’s artist-in-residence. So if you’ve yet to put your eyes on DuCasse’s work, Friday’s event should instill a sense of urgency. Event starts at 6 p.m. Read our interview with Moonchyldd here

This is a free event

Map 

Stoner Rock

All Them Witches – Friday, October 29

The Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | DT Jax

If you prefer a more eccentric Halloween soundtrack, you should certainly swing over to Intuition Ale Works primo music venue, The Bier Hall, to catch the delightfully amorphous sonic assault of Nashville-based ensemble All Them Witches. The band has earned a reputation for its eerie blend of stoner rock, metal and psychedelia, and entertaining live shows. Detroit duo The Messenger Birds opens the show. Doors at 8 p.m.   

Tickets

Map

Blues

Buddy Guy – Saturday, October 30

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

A five-decade-spanning career, a Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction and unmatched chops, bluesman Buddy Guy has few peers. Guy will put his virtuosic skills on display from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre stage on Saturday, performing classics and cuts from his 19th solo record The Blues is Alive and Well. Fellow axeman Kenny Wayne Shepherd gets the double-billing for this show, a can’t-miss for fans of blues guitar. Doors at 8 p.m.

Tickets

Map

In this article: All Them Witches, Buddy Guy, concerts, halloween, jacksonville and THundercat

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bon Iver @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Oct. 25, 2021

Just Announced | Bon Iver @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Featured image for “Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week”
Oct. 25, 2021

Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “On ‘Weight of the World,’ Maxo Kream’s world expands amid personal tragedy”
Oct. 24, 2021

On ‘Weight of the World,’ Maxo Kream’s world expands amid personal tragedy
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | The beautiful noise of Northeast Florida on First Coast Connect”
Oct. 22, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | The beautiful noise of Northeast Florida on First Coast Connect
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Stay in L.A.” by Howdy”
Oct. 22, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Stay in L.A.” by Howdy
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Oct. 22, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “NPR Music hosts live listening party for ‘A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle’”
Oct. 21, 2021

NPR Music hosts live listening party for ‘A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle’
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records”
Oct. 21, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | New tunes JME contributors can’t stop listening to”
Oct. 20, 2021

Fresh Rotation | New tunes JME contributors can’t stop listening to
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now”
Oct. 20, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM