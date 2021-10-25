Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week

If you slept on Thundercat’s visit to Northeast Florida, you’ll surely be disappointed to find out that the incomparable bassist’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall show this Tuesday is sold out. Don’t be disheartened, though. A sold-out show is a good sign that Northeast Florida’s live music scene is alive and well.

And during a week in which we celebrate the walking dead and other spooky things, there are lots of shows that will make you happy to be on this side of the dirt.

Here’s the JME team’s picks for the best concerts in Northeast Florida this week (minus the sold-out Thundercat show).

Indie Rock

Mock Orange with The Sh-Booms – Thursday, October 28

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

For more than 20 years now, critically lauded ‘90s indie outfit Mock Orange has endured. The Indiana-bred rock quartet continues to crank out quality guitar-centric fare, playing to appreciative audiences around the world. The band makes a pit stop at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Thursday, performing songs from their latest The Record Play. Funky Orlando ensemble The Sh-Booms opens. Doors at 7 p.m.

Hip-hop

Moonchyldd – Friday, October 29

Jessie Ball duPont Center | DT Jax

A rising star in Jacksonville’s hip-hop community, Moonchyldd is this week’s Moving the Margins: Platform Performances’ featured artist, taking to the ad-hoc stage on the Ocean Street side of the Jessie Ball duPont Center’s Corner Gallery. The bedroom hip-hop artist’s performance coincides with the final weekend of Jacksonville-based mixed-media artist Overstreet Ducasse’s stay as the gallery’s artist-in-residence. So if you’ve yet to put your eyes on DuCasse’s work, Friday’s event should instill a sense of urgency. Event starts at 6 p.m. Read our interview with Moonchyldd here.

Stoner Rock

All Them Witches – Friday, October 29

The Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | DT Jax

If you prefer a more eccentric Halloween soundtrack, you should certainly swing over to Intuition Ale Works primo music venue, The Bier Hall, to catch the delightfully amorphous sonic assault of Nashville-based ensemble All Them Witches. The band has earned a reputation for its eerie blend of stoner rock, metal and psychedelia, and entertaining live shows. Detroit duo The Messenger Birds opens the show. Doors at 8 p.m.

Blues

Buddy Guy – Saturday, October 30

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

A five-decade-spanning career, a Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame induction and unmatched chops, bluesman Buddy Guy has few peers. Guy will put his virtuosic skills on display from the St. Augustine Amphitheatre stage on Saturday, performing classics and cuts from his 19th solo record The Blues is Alive and Well. Fellow axeman Kenny Wayne Shepherd gets the double-billing for this show, a can’t-miss for fans of blues guitar. Doors at 8 p.m.

