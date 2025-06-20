Senate Appropriations Committee Hearing Date Set

The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a hearing on the Rescissions Act of 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25. The bill passed the House by a narrow majority Thursday, June 12.

The hearing is intended to give senators an opportunity to understand and debate the contents of the rescissions package. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought is slated to testify.

It is unknown whether a subsequent hearing or potential amendments to the Rescissions Act will be offered. The Appropriations Committee’s actions will determine how the rescissions package is heard and voted on by the full Senate.