The White House plans to ask Congress to rescind funds for public broadcasting. What is the impact on WJCT Public Media?

There have been several press reports — including NPR and the PBS NewsHour — that the Trump administration will formally request Congress to pass a package of “rescission” legislation. Here’s what we know:
- Rescission legislation allows the President to propose the cancellation of previously approved federal funding.
- The specific programs targeted for rescissions have not yet been formally announced, but it is likely the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — funded two years in advance — and other key public media programs that support stations will be included.
- The White House could send this plan to Congress as early as Monday, April 28, when lawmakers return from recess.
- Under this type of legislative process, Congress will have 45 working days to vote on the rescission proposal.
- If enacted, the rescission package would effectively “claw back” federal appropriations for public broadcasting for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 — funding that Congress has already approved.
- If Congress does not approve the rescission request from the Trump administration, the White House and US Treasury must spend the money as originally intended.