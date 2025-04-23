The White House plans to ask Congress to rescind funds for public broadcasting. What is the impact on WJCT Public Media?

There have been several press reports — including NPR and the PBS NewsHour — that the Trump administration will formally request Congress to pass a package of “rescission” legislation. Here’s what we know:

Rescission legislation allows the President to propose the cancellation of previously approved federal funding.

The specific programs targeted for rescissions have not yet been formally announced, but it is likely the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — funded two years in advance — and other key public media programs that support stations will be included.

The White House could send this plan to Congress as early as Monday, April 28, when lawmakers return from recess.

Under this type of legislative process, Congress will have 45 working days to vote on the rescission proposal.

If enacted, the rescission package would effectively “claw back” federal appropriations for public broadcasting for Fiscal Years 2026 and 2027 — funding that Congress has already approved.

If Congress does not approve the rescission request from the Trump administration, the White House and US Treasury must spend the money as originally intended.