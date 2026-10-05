Media Contact:

Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

WJCT Public Media Debuts Studio Five Podcast Production Services Under Leadership of Letisha Bereola

New division will serve corporate partners, community organizations and independent content creators

Oct. 5, 2026 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, today announced the launch of Studio Five Podcast Production Services: a new division that provides strategic guidance, recording space and technical support for individuals and groups to create their own podcasts at WJCT’s headquarters in Downtown Jacksonville.

Studio Five’s production services cover the full range of podcast development, from concept consulting and setup to audio and video production. A dedicated producer works behind the scenes to ensure optimal sound and visual quality while hosts and their guests converse in three acoustically treated recording sets equipped with professional-grade equipment. Post-production support, such as editing, publishing and promotional clip development, is also available.

Letisha Bereola, WJCT’s Director of Podcasting, developed Studio Five Podcast Production Services to expand the way WJCT brings its expertise in storytelling and content production to the community. She is a two-time Webby Award-winning podcast producer and former Emmy-nominated television news anchor with more than 15 years of experience in shaping the way individuals share their stories.

“Throughout my career, I have seen the power that comes with placing a microphone in front of someone and creating the space for their story to shine. Studio Five Podcast Production Services was created to give everyone the opportunity to have that experience,” said Bereola.

According to The Edison Research Infinite Dial 2026 report, podcasts are one of the most popular forms of media reaching audiences today. The report shows that 80% of Americans ages 12 and up have listened to or watched a podcast at least once, and 45% of Americans play a podcast at least once per week — an increase of five percentage points from 2025. Studio Five Podcast Production Services provides a way for businesses, content creators and community organizations to reach those audiences, without having to invest in the equipment and in-house expertise to produce a professional podcast. Early clients of Studio Five Podcast Production Services include the JAX Chamber; nonprofit organizations like Here Tomorrow and United Way of Northeast Florida; and local businesses like April Travel Adventures.

In addition to podcasting services, Studio Five’s state-of-the-art facilities are available for audio and video production projects such as commercial voiceovers, audiobooks and more. Content produced for Studio Five clients is not WJCT programming and will not be distributed or promoted through WJCT’s editorial platforms unless separately agreed upon by WJCT.

The division expands WJCT Public Media’s revenue generation capabilities, further strengthening its position as a community-owned organization. All services are independent of WJCT’s news operations, and clients retain full ownership of the content produced through Studio Five. Pricing and packages are available at wjct.org/podcast-services.

“Public media has always been at the forefront of high-quality storytelling. Some of the most influential podcasts, like ‘Serial’ and ‘This American Life,’ paved the way for audiences to embrace on-demand audio experiences. We’re proud to carry that tradition forward — both through our own independently produced podcasts, and now in partnership with the community through Studio Five,” said Karen Feagins, President and CEO of WJCT Public Media. “Under Letisha’s expert guidance, Studio Five is a space where anyone in the community can embrace podcasting with the support of a professional team.”

An open house for Studio Five will be held at WJCT Public Media on October 13, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the studio spaces, meet WJCT Public Media’s podcasting team and book recording sessions. Registration is encouraged at wjct.org/events.

More information about Studio Five is available at wjct.org/podcast-services.

###

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).