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WJCT Public Media Builds Momentum With Four New Trustees and Appointment of New Board Chair

Oct. 1, 2026 — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. –– WJCT Public Media, the independent, community-owned public media organization serving Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, has started its new fiscal year with the installation of four new members on its Board of Trustees and the confirmation of Anne Madsen as chair.

These updates follow the recent appointment of former Trustee Karen Feagins as WJCT’s new president and CEO — solidifying the comprehensive leadership team that will guide the organization forward.

“The power of public media lies in its ability to bring people together over shared conversations, local storytelling and quality learning opportunities for our neighbors of all ages,” said Madsen. “We enter this new fiscal year with tremendous alignment across the organization, thanks to the fresh energy of our new Trustees and the deep institutional experience Karen brings from her past service on the board and across numerous staff roles. Our mutual resolve will ensure WJCT Public Media continues to be a source of independent journalism, educational resources and cultural connection.”

WJCT Public Media is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees who provide strategic oversight, ensuring the organization remains financially strong and responsive to community needs. During its annual meeting on September 30, the Board recognized Greg Anderson, Farley Kern, and Neera Shetty, whose service terms have concluded. Madsen, chief financial officer for LSF Health Systems, a division of Lutheran Services Florida, assumed the role of chair effective October 1, 2026, after previously serving as vice chair. Bill Hendrich, a retired executive vice president in radio at Cox Media Group, has transitioned to the ex officio role. Brian Bush, vice president of e-commerce at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, has accepted the treasurer role.

The Board of Trustees confirmed the appointment of the following new trustees to begin three-year terms:

Tony Jenkins is market president of Florida Blue, Northeast Florida. He joined Florida Blue in 2001 following a successful career with CSX Corporation. Most recently, he served as Florida Blue’s Market President for Central Florida. He also spent 20 years with the Walt Disney World Company in various leadership roles, specializing in hospitality, public affairs, and human resources. Jenkins is past chair of the Orlando Economic Partnership board and has served as a Board Trustee at Stetson University. He is the current past chair for the Winter Park Institute and serves on the boards of Florida Citrus Sports and Grace Medical Home, as well as the UCF College of Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council. Jenkins has been recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as CEO of the Year and received the publication’s Diversity in Business Lifetime Achievement Award.



Sarah Sanders serves as executive vice president and chief consumer officer at Baptist Health, where she leads the health system’s marketing, communications, digital strategy, advertising, community engagement and consumer experience initiatives. With more than 20 years of executive leadership experience, Sanders has built and transformed the marketing communications function across some of the nation’s most respected health systems, including UCSF Health, Nemours Children’s Health and Penn Medicine. She is currently leading the development of a new brand strategy for Baptist Health, advancing consumer engagement initiatives and investing in capabilities that enhance the patient experience. Sanders is a member of the Health Care Executive Forum and the Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD), and has been recognized as one of Becker’s Hospital Review’s Chief Marketing Officers to Know.



Amanda Thomas is senior vice president and assistant general counsel for the PGA TOUR. In her seven years with the TOUR, she has led multiple strategic projects including corporate reorganizations, debt financing and the evaluation of revenue-generating opportunities, in addition to overseeing a high volume of commercial agreements. She serves as corporate secretary of USA GOLF, negotiating all contracts on behalf of the USA GOLF Olympic team. Prior to her career in sports law, Thomas spent nearly seven years practicing corporate law, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, at Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow, PLLC. She has a degree in finance from the University of North Florida and is a graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law. Thomas is also a member of the Every Pet Corporate Council and the Baptist Health OB Expansion Philanthropic Council.



Steve Dittmore serves as dean of the Silverfield College of Education and Human Services at the University of North Florida, where he is responsible for academic programs including teacher preparation, special education, ASL/English interpreting, school counseling, educational leadership, sport management, and disability services. He previously served as dean and professor of the College of Education and Health Sciences at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. Before that, he held various roles from assistant professor to associate dean of the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas. Dittmore is a nationally recognized thought leader on intercollegiate athletic administration, focusing on athletics’ role in higher education. He authored the biography, Jim Gilliam: The Forgotten Dodger, which won the 2026 Ron Gabriel Award from the Society of American Baseball Research.

“Our new Trustees bring exciting new perspectives to the Board, especially as Northeast Florida continues to grow as a leader in health care innovation, education and sports. These sectors are critical to our region’s quality of life and economy, and we are grateful to have sharp, dedicated leaders from these industries engaged in our work,” said Feagins. “Our transition last year to a fully community-funded model demonstrated the widespread support and desire for programming that celebrates our community’s unique stories, promotes lifelong learning and helps us all engage meaningfully in matters of civic importance. I’m delighted to continue that work alongside these dedicated board members.”

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About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).