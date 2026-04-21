Media Contact:

Neily Jones, Promotion & Marketing Associate

904.318.2633 • nbraren@wjct.org

WJCT Public Media Appoints Geri Cirillo as Interim President and CEO

Cirillo’s 30+ years of service to the organization ensures consistency in daily operations while a national executive search progresses

April 21, 2026 — Jacksonville, Fla. — WJCT Public Media today announced the appointment of Geri Cirillo as Interim President and CEO. Her selection was unanimously approved by the organization’s Board of Trustees.



Cirillo has held various leadership roles at WJCT Public Media through a career spanning more than 30 years, most recently as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Her appointment follows the retirement of David McGowan as President and CEO on April 17, 2026.



“Geri possesses a comprehensive understanding of WJCT Public Media’s audiences, community partners, team members and opportunities. Her institutional knowledge is matched only by the trust she has earned across our editorial, underwriting and development operations, as well as the donor community that supports our mission,” said Bill Hendrich, Chair of WJCT Public Media’s Board of Trustees.

This announcement builds on recent momentum across the organization. WJCT Public Media’s flagship digital-first platform, Jacksonville Today has surpassed 60,000 subscribers to its award-winning daily newsletter. Meaningful audience gains have also been recorded on WJCT News 89.9, reinforcing the organization’s credibility as the top-rated news/talk station in the Jacksonville metropolitan area. In-person events have drawn record attendance in 2026, with more than 3,500 registrants participating in this year’s Be My Neighbor Day and Film at WJCT Studios screenings attracting an average of 150+ moviegoers per screening.



Cirillo’s selection as Interim President and CEO ensures consistency in the organization’s executive team. Together with Editorial Director Jessica Palombo and Vice President of Development Sarah Dobson, Cirillo will continue to grow the organization’s multi-platform reach and community-focused programming.

“Our team is well-positioned to carry David McGowan’s legacy of innovation forward. As we look to the future, I’m humbled to serve in this capacity and ensure that our team has the support, guidance and resources to deliver on our mission every day,” said Cirillo.



DRiWaterstone, an executive search, leadership and advisory firm, is currently managing the national search for WJCT Public Media’s next permanent President and CEO. Cirillo will work closely with the Board of Trustees’ search committee, led by Chair Bill Hendrich, Immediate Past Chair Farley Kern and Chair-Elect Anne Madsen, to onboard the new leader once they are selected.



The Board of Trustees comprises leaders with deep experience across media and publishing, banking and financial services, community-based organizations and executive leadership. In addition to Hendrich, Kern and Madsen, the Board’s executive team includes Greg Anderson as Treasurer. Additional Trustees are:

Martha Baker

Debbie Buckland

Brian Bush

Frank Denton

Karen Feagins

Dan Foley

Lawsikia Hodges

Sam Inman

David Loeb

Patti McElroy

Neera Shetty

Austin Staton

Asghar Syed

Jerry Wilson

Kimmie Winston

LaTanya Wynn-Hall

To learn more about WJCT Public Media, visit wjct.org.

About WJCT Public Media:

WJCT is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958, using television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. For more information on WJCT’s in-depth programming content, log on to WJCT Online at wjct.org. Like WJCT on Facebook (facebook.com/wjctjax) and follow WJCT on Twitter (@WJCTJax) and Instagram (@WJCTJax).